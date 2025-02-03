The Black Phone 2 Gets Surprising Update From Director

Scott Derrickson has revealed an unexpected direction for The Black Phone 2, describing the upcoming horror sequel as a “high school coming-of-age movie.” Speaking with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival, the director shared insights about the recently completed production, emphasizing that the sequel wasn’t an automatic decision despite the first film’s success. The revelation adds new context to the horror follow-up, which has been shrouded in mystery since filming began in November 2024. While the original The Black Phone focused on middle school protagonist Finney (Mason Thames) escaping a sadistic killer known as the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), this update suggests a significant tonal evolution for the franchise that could reshape expectations for the highly anticipated sequel.

“I didn’t feel obliged to make a sequel. It wasn’t a foregone conclusion that I would make a sequel,” Derrickson explained to Screen Rant. The director’s candid comments shed light on the timing of the project, revealing that his work on another film, The Gorge, influenced his return to The Black Phone universe. “I realized that if I made a big movie after The Black Phone, which was The Gorge, by the time I was ready to shoot another film, all those kids would’ve been in high school,” he noted, explaining how this reality shaped the sequel’s direction. This practical consideration appears to have sparked a creative approach that embraces rather than fights against the natural aging of its young cast, with The Black Phone 2 now focused on high school students.

The production has assembled an impressive cast, with original stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora all returning. Additionally, horror veteran Demián Bichir (The Nun, Let the Right One In) has joined the ensemble in an undisclosed role, further elevating expectations for the sequel. The casting of Bichir, known for his Academy Award-nominated work in A Better Life, suggests the sequel aims to maintain the original’s balance of dramatic weight and terror. While plot details remain under wraps, the time jump teased by Derrickson allows the sequel to progress into new territory naturally.

How The Black Phone 2 Evolves the Original’s Coming-of-Age Horror

The shift to a high school potentially allows The Black Phone 2 to explore more complex themes while maintaining its premise. The original film, based on a short story by Joe Hill, earned over $160 million at the box office by successfully blending coming-of-age drama with horror. This new direction suggests the sequel will continue this fusion while adapting to its characters’ maturation, possibly delving into teenagers’ unique anxieties and challenges in high school.

The evolution also raises intriguing questions about how the supernatural elements will manifest in a high school context. The first film’s premise centered on Finney receiving calls from the Grabber’s previous victims through a mysterious black phone, while his sister Gwen (McGraw) experienced prophetic visions. With Hawke confirmed to return despite his character’s apparent death in the original, the high school setting could provide new opportunities to explore these paranormal connections. Finally, the involvement of Joe Hill in developing the sequel’s story, despite not being based on published material, suggests the film will maintain the psychological depth that made the original stand out among contemporary horror films.

The Black Phone 2 arrives in theaters on October 17th.