Hulu Announces New Adult-Animated Series From Bluey Creator

Bluey has become a force of nature in the children’s animated world, with the story of the titular canine being streamed for millions of hours by Disney+ subscribers worldwide. With the beloved animated franchise planning for more seasons and a feature-length film, you might not have expected that one of the creators was set to venture into unexplored territory. A new report has revealed that Joe Brumm is taking his storytelling to Hulu to forge a brand new story that is quite different from the Disney favorite. In fact, instead of focusing on dogs, this new adult-oriented animated series will focus on a more suburban human side of the equation.

As reported by Deadline, the new Hulu project, Deano, will be executive-produced by Brumm. The outlet, along with revealing a first image from the project, shared the following description of the animated series, “Deano is a spirited, cheeky charmer of a boy, whose tough exterior coats a real heart of gold. He is the most endearing feisty kid you will ever meet and is growing up in a ruthlessly tough neighborhood in a house that should be condemned.”

The description continues, “He has no concept that the chips are stacked against him and embraces everyone equally, from the local teenage dropouts to the town police chief. At the heart of the series is Deano’s friendship with Kit, his timid best mate from the wealthy side of town. Kit is blind to Deano’s circumstances and is drawn to his friend’s energy and fearless worldview. Together, they walk face-first into an unfiltered world that’s leaking empathy by the hour; yet somehow, Deano still shines as a beacon of irreverent optimism, a reminder of how good life can feel.”

Bluey’s Future And Big 2025

While Brumm might be stretching his legs with this new Hulu property, he still has a powerhouse of a property to work with in Disney’s Bluey. Following its titanic three seasons, the animated show is working on its fourth, with another big project in the works. 2027 will see the release of Bluey into movie theaters with the first film of the franchise, which, if the popularity of the television series is any indication, is sure to be a smash hit. The specific release date for this animated movie is August 6th, 2027, and rest assured, The Bluey Movie is sure to have quite the marketing campaign before it hits theaters.

In 2025, Bluey once again proved that it isn’t just one of the biggest animated franchises today, but one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. Specifically, the Disney animated series received such high numbers that it even surpassed Netflix’s final season of Stranger Things. Considering the build-up and overall viewership of Hawkins’ last hurrah, it’s no small feat for any other series to overtake the Netflix original, making it all the more impressive that Bluey took the top spot.

What do you think of this new property from Bluey's creator?