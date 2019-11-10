The Cast of Frozen 2 Shows Their Competitive Side with a Game of Charades

Frozen 2 will be hitting theaters soon, which means the cast of the highly-anticipated Disney sequel has been hard at work promoting the film. The upcoming movie will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The core four have been posting photos of their Frozen journey from a magical trip to Disneyland to the movie’s big world premiere, and Bell even went on a hilarious adventure while dressed as Anna. The official Twitter account for Frozen just shared a fun video of the actors playing charades together, and it shows which members of the cast are the competitive ones.

Thanks for playing along! Now watch the cast go head to head in #Frozen2 charades! #Frozen2 comes to theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/YOL05dFrhD — Disney’s Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) November 9, 2019

The video is definitely worth a watch as it shows the cast struggling to figure out the clues.

“I got a concept, and he got an article of clothing,” Bell yelled at one point.

Many fans commented on the video, clearly enjoying the fun:

“We love our happy family,” @swiftinyourarea wrote.

“Kristen is literally the human version of #Anna and we love it,” @swiftinyourarea added.

“Honestly so excited, been waiting almost 6 years for this & loved Frozen ever since. Bring it on November 22nd,” @RoyaltyRaccoon replied.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.