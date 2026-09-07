New James Bond Has Been Picked, Says Gary Oldman, and It Could Be Slow Horses Star

The question of which actor could be the next James Bond has been one of the most asked among action movie fans, and it would seem that we’re much closer to getting an official answer. The role of James Bond has long been one of the most talked-about in cinema, with several actors taking on the task of playing the iconic British spy since his first movie appearance. Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to lead the franchise, but he bowed out after 2021’s No Time to Die, leaving 007 behind him. Ever since, fans have been casting the next James Bond, hopefully offering up their own favorite picks as we wait for an official announcement regarding the role.

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Gary Oldman, one of the world’s most decorated and celebrated actors, has now suggested that the next James Bond has been chosen, and that he has high hopes it might be his Slow Horses co-star. Per Variety, Oldman appeared on Canada’s The Morning Show, where he revealed that the actor has been chosen and that his Slow Horses colleague Jack Lowden was reportedly on the shortlist. Oldman voiced his personal support for Lowden as the next potential 007, and also pushed fans everywhere to the edges of their respective seats as they wait for an imminent James Bond actor update.

Jack Lowden Would Make The Perfect James Bond

While Gary Oldman’s connection to the James Bond franchise might not be obvious, it does seem as though he has knowledge of an impending announcement. Considering the length of his successful Hollywood career, we’re inclined to believe him, and his tease that Jack Lowden could be the next Bond is an exciting one. While Lowden wasn’t one of the betting favorites for the next James Bond, there are actually several ways in which he appears to be the perfect actor.

Lowden is Scottish, which matches James Bond’s in-universe place of birth. Being a natural-born Brit is obviously one of the biggest traits in an actor’s favor when it comes to playing Bond, so Lowden immediately has that under his belt. His role in Slow Horses means that he has tried-and-tested experience playing a spy, and previous movie roles such as in 2017’s Dunkirk prove that he can handle being on a global stage on the big screen.

Recently, Lowden has been ranked as one of the world’s most attractive men and is currently 36 years old, meaning he’s young enough to appear in multiple Bond movies. These are two of the key qualifications the next James Bond actor will need, further outlining just how perfect Lowden seems to be for the role. What’s more, he would also bring something a little different to the role than previous actors, but he still matches up well against almost every common consideration fans have for a good Bond actor. Should Gary Oldman’s comments prove true, then it could be that Jack Lowden would be the perfect actor to bring the James Bond franchise into a new era.