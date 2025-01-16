10 Best Fast & Furious Cars (And How Much They’re Worth)

Any true fan could tell you that the Fast & Furious franchise isn’t really about cars, it’s about family. From the outside, the series looks like a non-stop ad for car manufacturers, so you might be surprised to get into it and realize how little the characters actually talk about their vehicles. Fortunately, the fans have done that for them. The cars of Fast & Furious have been meticulously catalogued by all kinds of metrics, including price, performance and which ones can apparently withstand a rocket launcher. For this list, I’ve simply pulled my favorites for what they mean to the Fast Saga and the Toretto family. Of course, that other information is in here too, just for fun. Read on for the top 10 cars in Fast & Furious so far.

#10 – 1971 Plymouth GTX

Dom Torretto drives this suped up 1971 Plymouth GTX in The Fate of the Furious during the time when he has apparently gone rogue and betrayed his family. We see it in New York City, where his friends track him down and finally corner him on a busy street. They shoot grappling hooks out of their own cars to try and tether him in place, but Dom’s expert driving skills allow him to break free of all these steel cables and get away with the nuclear launch codes he was sent to retrieve.

This is the fastest car we ever see in the Fast & Furious franchise, with a top speed of 269 miles per hour. During their struggle with Dom, the characters actually speculate about how much horsepower it has — 2,000? 3,000? 5,000?! As with all these cars, it’s hard to say for sure how much THIS one would cost with all the modifications and enhancements Dom has presumably made, but at the time of this writing the average sale price for this car is about $70,000.

#9 – 2019 McLaren 720s

This car made the list exclusively for the outrageous stunts in pulled off in Hobbs & Shaw. The spinoff strayed a lot from the car-focused plots of the main series, but the scene where Deckard drives it through London with his sister Hattie and Luke Hobbs in it with him might be the four-wheeled highlight. We see him drive it under not one, but two 18-wheelers passing each other in opposite directions, yet even this isn’t enough to lose the motorcycle tailing them.

This car also swerves a full 180 degrees to face back at its pursuer, and the sleek shape of it sends the motorcyclist up over the hood and crashing into a double-decker bus nearby. We also see Hobbs stick his hand out the window to grab one cyclist by the throat at high speed, then hurl him into another one as they pass. All in all, a great way to represent Deckard’s car choices on this list. Average sale price for the 2019 McLaren 720s as of this writing hovers around $287,000.

#8 – 2010 Koenigsegg CCX-R

The swaggering attempts at humor in the Fast & Furious franchise doesn’t always land, but the introduction of the Koenigsnegg at the end of Fast Five is one of the exceptions. After the heist is all said and done and the crew is now rich beyond their wildest dreams, Roman drives this car up to Tej’s garage to show off a bit. He brags: “There’s only four of those cars in the whole world. Yeah, I got the only one in the Western Hemisphere.” Tej is unimpressed, and we soon see why — he has the exact same car, complete with a girl in the passenger seat as well. One of these sold for $2.6 million at auction back in 2017.

#7 – Navistar MXT

Fast & Furious shows a lot of love to sleek sedans, while Dwayne Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs is the only one to prefer hulking trucks. His armed Navistar MXT is practically a tank, plowing through obstacles including other cars and weather head-on shots from some serious firearms. We see him drive this around London in Fast & Furious 6, but it really gets its time to shine in The Fate of the Furious in NYC and then later in Russia, where it races against a literal nuclear submarine.

Seeing this monster next to the rest of the crews’ little racecars is always funny, and a bit over the top as an expression of Hobbs’ personality. There’s no telling what Hobbs’ military connections and personal upgrades have done to this thing, but even off the line, the MXT comes with a Kevlar finish, so it can clearly stand up to some abuse. The value for the car sits around $129,000.

#6 – Pontiac Fiero (With Rocket)

Whatever your definition of “best cars” is, the Pontiac Fiero that Tej and Roman drive into outer space in F9 deserves its place on this list. The stunt was obviously a bit of a self-effacing joke from the franchise, but that didn’t stop them from going all-in on trying to make it make sense. The duo bicker their way into the atmosphere, though it’s unclear what becomes of their car after they’re saved by some astronauts. One of the cheaper cars on this list, it’s valued around $27,000 (without the rockets).

#5 – 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Taking it back to the beginning, it’s hard to imagine that a 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse passed for high stakes when this franchise first got going. This is the loud green car that Brian O’Connor bets in a race against Dom while trying to win his favor in The Fast and the Furious. Although cars eventually fall into the background of this series, this lime green statement piece is definitely iconic. The cost for this one will run you about $80,000.

#4 – 2013 Lykan Hypersport

The Hypersport is the kind of thing most people probably think of when they think Fast & Furious. It’s the most expensive car in the series, and an object of intense lust for all of the main characters (sitting at $3.4 million). However, it lands on this list for the outrageous plot points surround it.

In Furious 7, the Hypersport is stored high in a skyscraper in Abu Dhabi by an unnamed sheik who covets it without truly wanting to drive it. Dom laments that it’s wrong to keep this “beast in a cage.” He and Brian are there to retrieve a device that has been secretly hidden in the underside of the car, so Dom nonchalantly lifts the vehicle up by the front end while Brian slides underneath. He holds it there for a shockingly long time, but their cover is blown at the last minute anyway and they need to make an escape.

Naturally, they do so by hopping into the car and driving around this skyscraper. They evade security well enough, but when Deckard Shaw shows up with a high power rifle Dom floors it and heads for a floor-to-ceiling window. He and Brian jump this car from one skyscraper to the next, then continue their escape by doing it again to yet another skyscraper below. These jumps featured heavily in the advertising for the movie, and they do not disappoint.

#3 – 1950 Chevrolet Fleetline

Every car movie has to use the “bad car/expert driver” trope at some point, so maybe it’s a wonder that this is the only one on this list. We see this rusted out old Fleetline in the opening scene of The Fate of the Furious, when Dom and Letty are visiting Dom’s cousin in Cuba and attending a car show there. It belongs to Dom’s cousin, Fernando, but it’s about to be repossessed by a local hustler named Raldo. In a last ditch effort to save the car, Dom challenged Raldo to a race, then quickly enhances the Fleetline with “Cuban NOS” attached with the pull tab of a soda can, which he says is a trick he learned from Brian.

Dom wins the race but destroys the car in the process, sending it hurtling into the ocean in a gout of flames. However, Dom gives Fernando the keys to his own Impala which he had brought to the show with him. This whole sequence shows a lot of love for the ingenuity of Cuban mechanics, though not for the local ecology. The 1950 Chevrolet Fleetline sits around $25,000.

#2 – 1995 Toyota Supra MK IV

I was very close to giving the top spot to Brian’s 1995 Toyota Supra MK IV. Not only is this the last car we see Paul Walker’s character drive, it’s featured heavily in his heartfelt send-off scene at the end of Furious 7 when he and Dom part ways — apparently for good. These movies are so tied up in grief for Walker — for fans and for the cast and crew — so it only makes sense to put his last ride on the list. However, in terms of price it doesn’t stand out here, with an average sale price of $106,000.

#1 – 1968 Dodge Charger R/T

Finally, Dom’s iconic 1968 Dodge Charger R/T tops the list for its prevalence in this series and particularly in the farewell scene mentioned above. As I said, the cast and crew grieved for Walker through these films, going so far as to leave his character alive while the actor passed away in real life. That means in many ways, the presence of the people he left behind are a bigger part of this series than Brian’s absence. Plus, if I’m being honest, I share Dom’s bias for American muscle over imported cars. As of this writing, the car sells for an average $110,059.

The Fast & Furious movies are scattered across a few streaming services at the time of this writing, but you can start a binge-watch on Netflix and get pretty far. For those of us that live our lives a quarter mile at a time, that’s all we can ask for.