The Flash Director Speaks Out on Ezra Miller Controversy After DC Movie Screening

On Tuesday night in Las Vegas, The Flash premiered to a crowded auditorium of exhibitors and press at the annual CinemaCon event. The film is being presented as a massive DC tentpole that acts as connective tissue between the past and future of the on-screen DC Universe, and it cost a whole lot of money to make. Needless to say, it's a big one for DC and Warner Bros. Making things difficult is the controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller, who was arrested multiple times for different disturbances, accused of harassing minors, and charged in a burglary case.

Miller has since said that their actions were the result of a mental health issue that they've been seeking help for, and the filmmakers behind The Flash are also coming to their aid. During a Q&A for The Flash at CinemaCon, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti both spoke out in support of their star, saying that they are putting in the work to get better.

"Ezra is well now," Andy told the crowd. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," added Barbara. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

Back in August, Miller released an official statement on their public issues and struggles with their mental health. They committed to getting better and offered an apology.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said in the statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

As far as The Flash goes, the film received rave reviews after its screening on Tuesday night. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 16th.