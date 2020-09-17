The Flash to Begin Filming in March 2021

✖

When it comes to movie projects, The Flash may be one of the most highly anticipated. Sure, no one is discounting the excitement for Matt Reeve's The Batman, but the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash has fans pretty hyped as well as the film is set to see not only the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Batman, but Ben Affleck back as Batman as well in a film that is set to establish the multiverse within the DCEU. While fans do have quite some time to wait before they get to see how this all comes together in theaters -- the film isn't set to come out until 2022 -- now know when The Flash is looking to start production: March 2021.

The date comes from a new report from The Wrap which notes that the film is set to get to work in March 2021, but that the date is still subject to COVID-19 shooting protocols. Those safety protocols have become the new "norm" when it comes to film and television getting back to work, but we've also seen productions halted, even if only temporarily, due to COVID-19 concerns. Production on The Batman was itself recently shutdown when the film's star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19.

At this point, not a lot is known about The Flash other than the return of both Keaton and Affleck as Batman. Director Andy Muschietti has previously indicated that Barry's (Miller) connection to the Affleck batman is what really sets the stage for Keaton's debut in the film.

"He’s the baseline. He’s part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry’s adventure. There's a familiarity there," Muschietti said in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

He's also teased how the film fits into the overall DCEU, describing the movie as a "ride".

"What I will tell you is that it's a ride," the filmmaker said. "It's going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

The Flash is currently set to premiere in theaters on June 2, 2022.