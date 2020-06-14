The Flash Movie Producer: Update Coming "Very Soon"

✖

Warner Bros. and DC Films will reveal an update on The Flash "very soon," according to producer Barbara Muschietti. A spinoff of director Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which introduced Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in a cameo appearance, and Justice League, where the super speedster first raced into action, The Flash stalled after a series of delays, including the departure of original director Seth Grahame-Smith. Once scheduled for release in 2018 before losing attached director Rick Famuyiwa, The Flash passed from Game Night directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to Mama and IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti for a June 2022 release.

The producer made her comment when responding to an update inquiry on Instagram, writing: "It's coming! News very soon!"

The Flash is expected to be among the offerings of the virtual DC FanDome event, described as a "multimedia virtual fan experience" to be held in August. The free-to-attend online event was first reported as a DC-only exhibition, Warner's answer to the virtual San Diego Comic-Con@Home event.

In April, following changes to the Warner Bros. slate as result of the coronavirus pandemic, Flash shifted from July 4 to June 3, 2022. In January, before the film industry shuttered amid the pandemic, Muschietti said he anticipated to film The Flash in 2020 and that it would feature a "different version" of the Flashpoint event from the comic books.

"I think Andy's fantastic," Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson, who previously penned Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey for DC Films, previously told ComicBook.com. "What I loved about IT, the first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

Muschietti earlier told Fandango he did not anticipate his summer superhero movie to possess horror elements, instead describing the project as a "beautiful human story."

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti said. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It's going to be fun, too. I can't promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it's a beautiful human story."

Warner Bros. next releases Wonder Woman 1984 October 2, followed by The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, The Batman on October 1, 2021, and Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam on December 22, 2021. The Flash is scheduled to open June 3, 2022, ahead of Shazam! 2 and Aquaman 2 in late 2022.

