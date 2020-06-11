DC Films Reportedly Skipping Comic-Con@Home for DC Only Event in August

✖

Warner Bros. and DC Films, the banner behind Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman, will skip San Diego Comic-Con's virtual Comic-Con@Home event in favor of a DC-centric "multimedia virtual fan experience" held one month later on August 22, according to a new report. Word of the "DC FanDome" event comes after the annual Comic-Con on Wednesday announced its first-ever remote convention, a free-to-attend online event combining aspects of the traditional convention experience with the comforts of home. In April, organizers were forced to cancel San Diego Comic-Con as result of the COVID-19 pandemic and California's restrictions against large gatherings.

The "virtual con" DC FanDome event — expected to reveal new details behind upcoming DC comics and WB Games as well as film and television projects — will be accessible for 24 hours once the stream goes live on August 22 at 10 am PDT, according to a report from The Geeks Worldwide. The information was corroborated by DCEU Mythic's Jeremy Conrad, who expects Warners to reserve all announcements for their DC-only event airing four weeks after Comic-Con@Home.

Titles expected to be present at the event include the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad, and Dwayne Johnson's Shazam! spinoff Black Adam. The event will include virtual appearances from cast and creators, according to the report. Television productions also present at the event include Doom Patrol, Stargirl and Titans.

In April, Gunn said first footage from The Suicide Squad would "likely" screen sometime this year. Gunn later said his film, a followup to David Ayer's Suicide Squad again starring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, was not impacted by coronavirus and remains on course to meet its August 2021 release date.

Filming on The Batman has not yet resumed after production was shut down in late March, some two months after its early January shooting start.

Beyond Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman sequel WW 84, currently scheduled for an August 14 theatrical release, other upcoming DC Films include director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, now racing into theaters June 2022, and superhero sequels Shazam! 2, planned for November 2022, and Aquaman 2, dated December 2022.

Zack Snyder's Justice League, fulfilling director Zack Snyder's original vision for the superhero team-up movie originally released into theaters in 2017, will premiere exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service sometime in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.