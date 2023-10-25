The Flash Star Rick Cosnett in Shoulder Dance Trailer

Breaking Glass Pictures, a prominent independent film distribution company, has released the trailer for Shoulder Dance, a romantic drama from writer-director Jay Arnold. The Flash's Rick Cosnett, who played Eddie Thawne in the first season and then returned periodically, including for the series finale, stars in the film, which has already earned awards at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, centers on the chemistry between stars Matt Dallas, Rick Cosnett, Taylor Frey, and Maggie Geha, whose characters intertwine to create a rich, interconnected story. Geha is also a DC veteran, having appeared as Ivy on Gotham.

The film takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the complexities of friendship, love, and desire as two couples -- one gay, one straight -- navigate a wild weekend of seductive games and life-altering revelations. The film unfolds over a weekend of wine, hot-tubbing, laughter, and karaoke. As temptations mount, secrets spill, and long-bottled desires uncork, the characters are faced with profound realizations that could either shatter the peace or lead to a liberating new beginning.

"We are thrilled to present Shoulder Dance, a deeply engaging and thought-provoking romantic drama skillfully crafted by Jay Arnold," said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures, in a statement. "The film artfully explores the complexities of friendship, love, and desire as two best friends, Ira and Roger, reunite after 24 years. Jay Arnold's storytelling captivates audiences as long-suppressed emotions resurface, and the delicate balance of relationships is put to the test. 'Shoulder Dance' beautifully captures the human experience, and we are proud to share this remarkable film with our viewers."

"I have known Rich Wolff for over two decades and he has been a valuable resource at various stages in my filmmaking process, whether sharing an early idea for a script or seeking his advice on character or key scenes," Arnold said. "When I was ready to share the screenplay for 'Shoulder Dance' Rich saw the heart of the story immediately. It feels like we've come full circle which is lovely that now that the film is done we've been acquired by Breaking Glass Pictures. Rich's eye is refined and rather eclectic, I believe 'Shoulder Dance' has found the right home and will have the support it deserves to connect with audiences worldwide. "

You can see the trailer below.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

Shoulder Dance introduces viewers to Ira (Matt Dallas) and Josh (Taylor Frey), a devoted gay couple whose world is turned upside down when Ira's former high school best friend and long-time crush, Roger (Rick Cosnett), unexpectedly announces his visit to Ira's Hamptons hideaway. The revelation leaves Josh feeling upended by the arrival of a significant stranger he's never even heard of before. As Roger arrives with his glamorous and adventurous girlfriend, Lilly (Maggie Geha), the four individuals find themselves on a collision course with their own desires and hidden emotions.

Shoulder Dance will be available for streaming on platforms starting November 14, 2023, following a pair of theatrical screenings in California and Florida in early November.