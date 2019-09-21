The Fourth and Final Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Poster Features Nearly Every Cameo

Kevin Smith’s next movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, will be the director’s first live-action flick in the “View Askewniverse” since Clerks II was released back in 2006. The movie will see the return of some Smith movie staples, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting first-timers showing up in the movie, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist. Well, Smith just revealed the film’s fourth and final poster and nearly every name that makes a cameo made it on the cover.

“Presenting our fourth and final poster for @jayandsilentbob Reboot! Hand-drawn by the amazing @arturkel at @wearebond, this piece features almost our entire cast in a super collage of characters! When we started shooting, we didn’t know if we’d get anyone to come down to #neworleans to join us. But look at that cast! I’m still honored that so many friends and folks took the time to say silly shit for us on camera,” Smith wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wanna watch the flick WITH me? Today, tickets went on sale for the second half of the #rebootroadshow Tour (sponsored by the good folks at @audible, link in my bio), so I’ve included the full list of all 62 cities I’ll be visiting with the flick between now and March! But don’t worry: If you can’t make any of the Roadshow dates, @fathomevents shows our Reboot nationwide at a theater near you in the U.S. on 10/15 and 10/17 and nationwide in Canada via @cineplexmovies on 10/15 and 10/18! Then, after the Roadshow leaves a town, see the flick in that city as well! Wait ’til you see what kinda corny comedy we’ve cooked up for you, starring the two guys who made their cinematic debut 25 years ago in my first film Clerks! If you’ve been waiting 18 years for a sequel to #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, then you’re gonna love it when #JayAndSilentBobReboot! #KevinSmith #audible #JasonMewes #movieposter #marketing #reboot #sabanfilms #fathomevents #viewaskew #cineplex,” he added

As you can see from the poster, Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, who will be playing Jay’s (Jason Mewes) daughter in the film, is featured most prominently after Jay and Silent Bob. You can also spot big names like Stan Lee, who is getting his own tribute in the film. One of Lee’s earlier famous cameos was in Smith’s Mallrats back in 1995.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.