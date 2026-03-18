5 Best Timothée Chalamet Movie Performances, Ranked

Before a movie even hits theaters, if Timothée Chalamet‘s name is attached, you’re already paying attention. It doesn’t matter if it’s a small drama or a big-budget blockbuster, because there’s always a level of curiosity about what he’s going to bring to the table. And that doesn’t come from hype alone, but from consistently choosing roles that demand more than the bare minimum. An actor who has openly talked about his desire to pursue greatness on screen, Chalamet has spent the last few years building a career full of wildly different projects, all with one thing in common: his performances never feel automatic — they’re carefully crafted to stand out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of his roles work because he carries the entire film, others because they reveal a side of him audiences hadn’t seen before, and some just stand apart due to the level of challenge involved. So here are Timothée Chalamet’s 5 best movie performances, ranked from least to most impressive.

5) Beautiful Boy

image courtesy of amazon studios

Beautiful Boy is a movie that lives and dies by its performances, and Chalamet is basically carrying half of that weight on his own. The story follows Nic Sheff, a young man trapped in cycles of drug addiction, while his father tries to understand and help him. It’s a heavy drama, and Chalamet never softens the edges. He goes all in on showing the character’s internal conflict, like the desire to get better constantly clashing with the reality of addiction. You watch him lie, manipulate, relapse, and come back asking for help, and it’s increasingly clear that Nic is completely lost.

At the end of the day, Chalamet makes the character feel real without trying to make him likable, which pushes the audience to feel everything and often puts them in the shoes of the father and the family. It’s an incredible performance, and honestly, an underrated one since the film itself isn’t talked about as much. The issue is that Beautiful Boy doesn’t match his level. The story falls into an emotional loop that limits what he can do because he’s always revisiting the same beats. He executes all of it strongly, but it lacks progression.

4) A Complete Unknown

image courtesy of searchlight pictures

Taking on the role of a real-life icon in a biopic is always a challenge, and everyone knows that. And when you’re dealing with someone as distinctive as Bob Dylan, it would’ve been very easy for the movie to fall into a cheap imitation — but Chalamet plays this much smarter. A Complete Unknown follows the early days of Dylan’s career and his evolution within the folk scene. And what keeps it from feeling generic is that the actor understands Dylan isn’t someone you simply “explain” to an audience; he’s someone you observe. So instead of leaning into caricature, he pulls the performance back and focuses on attitude, presence, and subtle choices.

However, there’s a clear limitation here: he’s working within the boundaries of a real person who’s globally recognized, and that naturally restricts his creative freedom. Chalamet absolutely nails the approach, and it’s impressive on a technical level, but it rarely goes beyond that. There aren’t many moments where you feel like he adds something extra that makes you think, “This is something only he could pull off.” And while that’s not entirely on him, since a lot depends on the script, it does affect the overall impact. A Complete Unknown features a solid, well-built performance, but it’s less memorable compared to others in his career.

3) Marty Supreme

image courtesy of a24

In Marty Supreme, you can clearly see Chalamet having more fun on screen. The movie follows an eccentric table tennis player who’s obsessive, chaotic, and always trying to prove himself. And that’s where the strength of the performance comes from, because he fully leans into that unhinged energy. You see it in the physicality, the rhythm of his speech, and all the small behavioral choices that make the character feel slightly off-balance in a way that fits the tone of the movie.

To this day, his work in Marty Supreme stands out as one of his most interesting and dedicated performances. Chalamet throws himself into the role in a way that feels almost all-in, making the audience understand Marty one minute and question him the next. But not everything lands perfectly, since there are moments where you can feel the effort a bit too much, like the performance is trying too hard to make an impact instead of letting things flow naturally. It doesn’t ruin the overall result, but it does affect the cohesion. Still, it’s worth it for showing a much riskier, less controlled side of him.

2) Call Me by Your Name

image courtesy of sony pictures

It’s impossible not to point to Call Me by Your Name as not only one of Chalamet’s best films, but also one of the defining performances of his career. This is the role that made people really pay attention. The story follows Elio, a teenager experiencing an intense summer romance in Italy. Sounds simple, right? But what he does here is far more specific. The actor builds the character through small details, such as the way Elio observes, reacts, and holds back — it all adds up until you totally understand what he’s feeling, even when he’s not saying a word. The emotion is already there in his behavior and expressions.

The only reason Call Me by Your Name doesn’t take the top spot comes down more to context than quality. This is an incredibly precise performance within a type of film that already demands that level of sensitivity. Chalamet delivers across the board, especially in the final stretch (the last scene is still widely remembered and shared for a reason). But he’s still operating in a more intimate and controlled space here. It’s outstanding, and it put him on the map with audiences, critics, and filmmakers, but it’s just not the most demanding or most complete performance of his career.

1) Dune Franchise

image courtesy of warner bros.

Putting Dune at the top isn’t just about the franchise’s epic scale, but about how well Chalamet adapts to it. As Paul Atreides, he starts off almost out of place, like someone who doesn’t belong in that world. But over time, he steps into a leadership role that never feels easy or natural. So the story tracks that transformation against massive political and religious conflicts, and the performance has to keep up without losing the character’s humanity. And the actor rises to that challenge and completely leans into it in a way that impacts not just the characters around him, but the audience as well.

It feels like he understands Paul from every single angle, like the fear, the responsibility, and the power at different stages of the journey. Because of that, nothing comes across as forced — and that’s what puts this performance above the rest. It’s not just about emotional intensity or character work, but about consistency across multiple movies (including Dune: Part Three, as seen in the trailer), within a massive world, under huge expectations. Chalamet handles all of it without getting lost in the spectacle; he fully disappears into Paul. With that, he becomes not just the lead but the anchor of the Dune franchise. Considering everything, it’s the most complete performance of his career so far.

What’s your favorite Timothée Chalamet performance? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!