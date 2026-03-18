Robert Pattinson’s Dune 3 Villain Explained: Everything To Know About Scytale

The trailer for Dune: Part Three has finally dropped, sending fans of one of the biggest sci‑fi sagas into a frenzy. But even before that moment arrived, excitement for the film was already through the roof, especially because of the new characters. So far, we’ve seen Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) messianic power begin to take shape, betrayals, deaths, and battles. And when it comes to rivalries, we immediately think of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and his nephews Rabban (Dave Bautista) and Feyd‑Rautha (Austin Butler). But now that they’re gone, the big question is: who’s the new threat?

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The beauty of the Dune universe has always been that danger isn’t just physical, but psychological, political, and emotional. And this is exactly the space where a new figure, Scytale, comes in: he’s not a huge, bombastic villain, but someone capable of turning the story on its head without ever really being active. Robert Pattinson is officially cast as that character, and sure enough, we’ll soon see him as the opposing force to Paul. But until then, there’s a curiosity about who he really is and what role he plays in the plot. What should you actually expect from Scytale in Dune: Part Three?

Who Is Scytale in the Dune Saga?

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To be blunt, nobody really knows what to expect from this villain. In Frank Herbert’s books, he’s a Face Dancer of the Tleilaxu — and if you think that’s just some goofy disguise thing, you’re wrong. The Tleilaxu are a faction masterful in genetic engineering and biotechnology, and one of their creations is the Face Dancers, who can literally transform into anyone, with perfect voice, appearance, and mannerisms. That means Scytale’s threat is invisible, unpredictable, and personal, so you never really know if you’re dealing with him or someone you trust. Anyone who’s seen Dune: Prophecy already has a rough idea of how that works. And it’s this kind of tension that’s going to push Dune: Part Three into a much higher gear than anything we’ve seen so far.

For viewers who thought the saga was mostly about battles, this next installment will prove that it’s also about turning a simple dialogue into a minefield.

But why does Scytale matter so much? In the books, he appears mainly in Dune: Messiah, the second book in the saga (which the new movie will be based on). More specifically, he is part of a conspiracy involving the Tleilaxu, the Bene Gesserit, and the Spacing Guild to take down Paul (now emperor) using psychological manipulation and emotional blackmail. To avoid spoilers, let’s just say there’s a high point in his plan that has the potential to really get into the protagonist’s head because it involves another character. But he offers Paul a solution — an emotionally impossible one. He does it because he wants the emperor gone, no matter what. And if that solution is refused, then he has a threat up his sleeve.

So, in short, Scytale’s weapon is Paul’s mind. This is a villain who isn’t traditional, doesn’t have direct motivations like the Baron chasing power, conquest, and superiority, and isn’t sadistic, duel‑ready, and a physical weapon like Feyd‑Rautha. Scytale is a snake, in other words. He manipulates trust and relationships to create dilemmas that have no way out. He’s tense, he’s cruel, and he makes you seriously wonder if Paul is really in control of anything at all — and that’s terrifying on a whole different level.

But Scytale isn’t just a villain who comes in, wreaks havoc, and disappears. He represents the entire philosophy of the Tleilaxu, which is one of the central points in the saga: science used as power, distorted ethics, and genetic manipulation taken to the extreme. While Paul bets on prescience and messianic faith, what Scytale represents and does is bet on patience and the exploitation of human weaknesses. And that’s what makes him a fan favorite and maybe one of the most interesting antagonists in the whole story.

What Robert Pattinson Has to Say About His Role in Dune: Part Three

image courtesy of warner bros.

We’ve already seen Pattinson play some pretty unsettling, threatening characters that earned serious praise, like in The Lighthouse and especially The Devil All the Time, where his character, much like Scytale, is a major manipulator who abuses people emotionally and physically. With him in the franchise, Dune will get a psychological thriller edge intertwined with high‑end sci‑fi, if you will — and that fits perfectly with the way director Denis Villeneuve has been adapting the saga. So the promise for this antagonist is actually huge and worthy of high expectations.

But for a long time, Pattinson kept quiet about his appearance in the third movie, only recently opening up about his character and his experience playing him. At a special Warner Bros. event in Los Angeles, where the first official trailer was unveiled, he was cautious about what to expect from Scytale exactly. “You can’t really tell whose side he’s on. That’s kind of what makes him quite interesting,” he shared. “I wouldn’t say he’s a conventional bad guy, as such. He might even be a good guy. Who knows? I will also find out when I see the movie. It’s an extremely fun character to play and the look of it is quite extraordinary,” he added. (via Variety)

Dune: Part Three concludes one of the biggest epic sagas in cinema history, but with Scytale, we might be about to meet one of the newest antagonists destined for the hall of sci‑fi’s most memorable villains. Expect the worst from him, because all he needs is to be where you least expect him to raise the stakes in this franchise (if that’s even still possible).

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.

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