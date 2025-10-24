The Horror Film That Quentin Tarantino Called “The Greatest Movie Ever Made” Is Leaving Netflix

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential and successful filmmakers of his generation, but even the greats share applause when it’s due. The influential blockbuster horror movie that Tarantino proclaimed to be “the greatest movie ever made” is currently streaming on Netflix, but subscribers only have a few more days left to watch it before it and its sequels disappear from the platform for good.

On November 15th, Steven Spielberg’s 1975 summer blockbuster Jaws will stop streaming on Netflix alongside its three sequels – Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge. This means that the entire Jaws franchise will no longer be available to stream on Netflix at considerably the worst time, as 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the original film, which Tarantino hailed during an appearance on the ReelBend podcast in 2022 as “the greatest movie ever made. Maybe not the greatest film. But it’s the greatest movie ever made.” The famed filmmaker added that “as far as a movie, there’s no making it better than Jaws. There’s no ‘better’ than Jaws. It is the best movie ever made.”

Jaws Is One of the Most Influential Movies of All Time

Although Spielberg initially feared Jaws would end his career, there’s no understating just how influential the movie was. The movie started the summer blockbuster trend with an extensive marketing campaign and an, at the time, unprecedented wide release strategy that saw the film release on hundreds of screens and, resulting in Jaws becoming the first film to surpass $100 million in the U.S. before it grossed a worldwide total of over $495 million. The movie was also well-received by critics and audiences alike and currently holds a “Certified Fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes at 97%.

Numerous shark films and creature features have come after it, many attempting to replicate the success of the 1975 blockbuster, but Jaws remains a seminal work of filmmaking. The film launched Spielberg’s career and influenced the cinematic landscape for decades to come and is a masterclass in building suspense, with Spielberg using blocking, pacing, and camera work to create palpable tension, as well as a masterclass in character development. Jaws is now 50 years old, but the movie has held up incredibly well and continues to be a cinematic phenomenon.

Where to Watch the Jaws Franchise After It Leaves Netflix

The Jaws franchise just may be swimming off of streaming altogether. The four films currently only stream on Netflix, and they currently aren’t scheduled to release on another platform in November. A handful of streamers still haven’t released their November 2025 newsletters, so it is still possible the four Jaws films could move to another platform. For the time being, fans can still stream all four Jaws movies on Netflix through November 15th, after which the films will be available on VOD.

