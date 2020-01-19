The Knives Out Soundtrack Is Now Available on Vinyl

Knives Out hit theaters back in November, but thanks to awards season, you can still catch the movie on the big screen in select theaters. On Monday, the movie earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and no one has been championing the film harder than Jamie Lee Curtis. Curtis is one of the many celebrities to star in Knives Out, but she’s been especially active on social media, doing everything from rocking a Rian Johnson themed shirt to support the movie’s Golden Globe nominations to gifting Johnson a dangerously delicious-looking candle and even making a special post just to praise her co-star, Ana de Armas. Today, Curtis has moved on to plugging the movie’s soundtrack, which is now available to purchase on vinyl via Mondo.

“Mondo and Cut Narrative are proud to present the original score to Rian Johnson’s 2019 whodunit KNIVES OUT,” Mondo writes. “Nathan Johnson is Rian’s long time collaborator (BRICK, THE BROTHERS BLOOM, LOOPER) and a master of genre – able to deftly pivot from the chaotic noise of the future LOOPER to the classic orchestral strings and stings needed to underscore this New England murder-mystery. This vinyl release features three bonus tracks not available anywhere else. This 2X 180 Gram vinyl set is housed in a beautiful package designed by Jay Shaw, featuring a die-cut window and containing one of nine randomly inserted ‘Suspect’ cards.”

You can check out the record in Curtis’ Instagram post below:

“And the music played on. Nathan Johnson composed a haunting and delightful score and now it is on VINYL! @knivesout keeps killing it on and off the screen,” she wrote.

Back in November, Curtis’ co-star, Chris Evans, also took to social media to praise Nathan Johnson’s score. You can check out the post here.

Knives Out is “described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery” and “follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.