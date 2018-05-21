‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Logo, Subtitle Revealed

Warner Bros. has officially unveiled a teaser image for the sequel to The LEGO Movie, revealing the film’s official logo and subtitle.

The film is titled The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and lands in theaters in February 2019.

The LEGO Movie will feature the voice of Tiffany Haddish in the lead role. Trolls director Mike Mitchell will helm the animated feature film. Original LEGO Movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller remain onboard as producers, alongside Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Jill Wilfert, Chris McKay, and Jinko Gotch are executive producers.

Lord, Miller, Matt Fogel, and Raphael Bob-Waksberg have all worked as writers on the film’s script, which is said to deal with gender issues inherent in preconceptions about how boys and girls play differently. Production began in October 2017.

The original LEGO Movie was released in 2014. The film featured the voice of Chris Pratt in the lead role as an average LEGO minifig who is believed to be the fabled master builder and drafted into a resistance movement fighting against the tyrannical Lord Business. The voice cast also included Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman. The film, made with a budget of $60 million, was well-received by critics and fans and generated a huge buzz at the box office. The film grossed $469 million during its theatrical run.

The success of The LEGO Movie spawned an entire franchise of spinoffs and other LEGO movies. Will Arnett returned for The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017, spinning directly out of The LEGO Movie. The film earned $311.9 million on an $80 million budget.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie was also released in 2017. This film did not directly tie into The LEGO Movie but did borrow the original film’s sense of humor. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the worst reviewed LEGO movie so far. The film had a budget of $70 million and made $123.1 million at the box office.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters February 9, 2019.