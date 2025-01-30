Disney+ has a new mane attraction. The streamer on Thursday announced that The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, a live-to-film concert experience, roars onto Disney+ on Feb. 7. The star-studded concert special celebrates the 30th anniversary of Disney’s 1994 The Lion King animated movie and the music of the Pride Lands, performed by Lion King cast members past and present, including the 2019 remake and 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King.

Per the synopsis, The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl concert movie includes “epic performances with a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers, state-of-the-art projection mapping images, and the Broadway show’s award-winning costumes and puppetry giving viewers across the globe a front row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world of The Lion King.”

The immersive concert event themed to the Pride Lands features a reunion of the original voice cast alongside performances by cast members of the iconic Broadway show.

Lebo M, who performs “The Circle of Life” and music from 1998’s Lion King II: Simba’s Pride and 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King, stars alongside original Lion King cast members Jeremy Irons (Scar), Nathan Line (Timon), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa), and Jason Weaver (the singing voice of the Jonathan Taylor Thomas-voiced young Simba). Additional performers include Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in 2019’s Lion King and Mufasa; Heather Headley, the Grammy Award-winning actress who originated the role of Nala in Broadway’s Lion King; and Bradley Gibson (Simba in the 1997 production).

Special guests include North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, who performed Elton John’s version of “The Circle of Life” on her 2004 season of American Idol before going on to win an Emmy (Baby Yaga), Grammy (her 2009 self-titled album and 2017’s The Color Purple), Oscar (2007’s Dreamgirls), and Tony (2022’s A Strange Loop). You can see Hudson’s rendition of “The Circle of Life” in the just-released trailer above.

The music is by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a score composed by Hans Zimmer.

The Lion King concert special is produced by Disney Concerts, which previously staged The Little Mermaid: In Concert Live to Film, Aladdin: In Concert Live to Film, and The Lion King: Live in Concert and The Lion King (2019): In Concert Live to Film. The producers are Fulwell 73 Productions (Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium), AMP Worldwide (Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Live in Concert), and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, behind the four-time Emmy-nominated Disney’s Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (also available on Disney+). Gabe Turner and Sally Wood are creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale serves as director, and Misty Buckley is production designer.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl will join Disney+’s The Lion King Collection, which includes The Lion King (1994) and a sing-along version, The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998), The Lion King: 1½ (2004), The Lion King (2019), and the animated series Timon & Pumbaa (1995) and The Lion Guard (2016). The concert film is streaming exclusively on Feb. 7.

