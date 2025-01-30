Super Bowl 2025 Movie Trailers Confirmed (And Which Will Skip)

Every year, Super Bowl Sunday kicks off the marketing for some of summer’s biggest blockbusters. Last year, the players were Walt Disney Pictures (Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), Universal Pictures (Wicked, Twisters, Despicable Me 4, The Fall Guy, Monkey Man, Kung Fu Panda 4), and Paramount Pictures (A Quiet Place: Day One and IF), while Warner Bros., Amazon, Netflix, Apple, and Sony sat on the sidelines.

This year, movie trailers and teasers expected to touch down before, during, and after the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles include a new look at Marvel’s Thunderbolts* (May 2) and the first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 11), as well as fresh footage from Universal’s How to Train Your Dragon (June 13) and new teasers for M3GAN 2.0 (June 27) and Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2).

Fans tuning in to the Fox-aired Super Bowl on Feb. 9 can also expect to catch glimpses of Tom Cruise in Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning (May 23) and the Rihanna-voiced Smurfette in Paramount and Nickelodeon’s animated Smurfs reboot (July 18). Another blue-furred creature who could crash the Super Bowl: Stitch, star of Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake (May 23). Disney debuted a brief teaser timed to Moana 2 in November.

According to Deadline, Disney has reserved slots for two out of three of Marvel Studios’ 2025 theatrical slate, which includes the Anthony Mackie-fronted Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14) and summer movie season releases Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four. After dropping a football-themed Super Bowl spot for Inside Out 2, Disney could unveil a new look at Pixar’s next film: the original sci-fi adventure Elio (June 13).

Spots are confirmed for Universal-DreamWorks’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon, the sequel to Blumhouse horror hit M3GAN, and the new Jurassic World movie from Godzilla and Star Wars: Rogue One director Gareth Edwards.

One tentpole that won’t be attending the big game is Wicked: For Good, Universal’s upcoming sequel to last year’s blockbuster musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the witches of Oz. Despite racking up 40.1 million views with Wicked‘s Super Bowl trailer that aired last February, the much-anticipated Wicked 2 isn’t due out until November — and 30-second Super Bowl commercials are reportedly fetching a gravity-defying cost of $8 million (up from approximately $7 million in 2023 and 2024).

Warner Bros., which traditionally skips the Super Bowl, is also reportedly benching its 2025 slate that includes the Robert Pattinson-starring sci-fi black comedy Mickey 17 (March 7), Robert De Niro gangster movie The Alto Knights (March 21), the video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie (April 4), the Michael B. Jordan-Ryan Coogler supernatural thriller Sinners (April 18), Brad Pitt’s big-budget sports drama F1 (June 27), and the James Gunn-directed Superman reboot (July 11).

Warners instead opted to advertise the first DC Studios film with a new TV spot that aired during the AFC and NFC championship games this past weekend, while Superman and Man of Steel’s best friend — Krypto the Super-Dog — will air a special message during Puppy Bowl XXI pre-game. (2023’s The Flash, which marked Warner Bros.’ first Super Bowl ad in 17 years, coincidentally aired during the previous matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles.)

Besides Warner Bros., studios and streamers sitting out the 2025 Super Bowl include Netflix — which last featured original movies Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, The Gray Man, and Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project in a 70-second spot in 2022 — and Sony, Apple Studios, and Lionsgate (which means no From the World of John Wick: Ballerina trailer). According to Variety, another no-show is Amazon MGM Studios, which bought ad space for television’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in 2022 and the films Air and Creed III in 2023. Amazon MGM’s big release this year is Ben Affleck action-thriller The Accountant 2 (April 25).

The 2025 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 9 on FOX.