The Little Mermaid Director Reveals Why Harry Styles Turned Down Prince Eric Role

The long-awaited adaptation of The Little Mermaid is almost on the way, reimagining the Disney classic for a whole new generation. Even before production began, the rumors surrounding who would join the film's ensemble cast were rampant — including reports that actor and musician Harry Styles was in talks to play Prince Eric. Ultimately, that did not come to be, with Jonah Hauer-King being cast in the role, but now we have a bit more insight as to why that happened. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Rob Marshall confirmed that Styles was in contention for the role of Prince Eric, but decided to pivot towards "darker" films like last year's Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

"We met with him. He was lovely. What a wonderful guy," Marshall revealed. "But at the end of the day, he really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker."

"For a lot of young musical people like Harry, you're trying to carve your way and you don't wanna be seen as a singer, necessarily," Marshall continued. "That's why he was really looking to do something not in the musical genre, to really stretch himself. It was really a fun idea to play with, but in the end, I always think things happen for a reason. I'm so happy to have two young, new people in the film."

What is The Little Mermaid remake about?

The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with, she becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy.

The film will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"This movie means so much to me, since I was a little girl," Bailey told ComicBook.com during D23 Expo. "I think, approaching this role, I said to myself, 'I can only try my hardest and make myself proud. If I make the little girl inside me happy, then I know I did a good job and I know I'm doing my best.' I just gave it my all, and I hope people can take something away from it."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th.