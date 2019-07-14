Movies

The Little Mermaid: Social Media Campaigns for Gordon Ramsay to Play Angry Chef

Disney’s live-action take on The Little Mermaid has dominated the pop culture conversation in […]

By

Disney’s live-action take on The Little Mermaid has dominated the pop culture conversation in recent weeks after Halle Bailey was cast in the lead role of Ariel. Parts of the cast have already begun to fall into place, with Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafind as Scuttle, and Melissa McCarthy possibly playing Ursula. Even then, there are quite a few roles that have yet to be cast — and fans are coming up with some pretty creative suggestions.

One of those concerns the role of Chef Louis, the “angry chef” who briefly creates a roadblock in the film by attempting to cook Sebastian. The Internet has begun to suggest that only one popular figure is perfect for the role — Gordon Ramsay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the TV chef and frequent source of memes might not be French, fans have argued that he absolutely nails the spirit that Louis brings onscreen. Granted, there’s absolutely no indication if Chef Louis will even be in the film, but that hasn’t stopped fans from embracing this fan-cast. Here are just a few of those reactions.

That’s How It Starts

Please?!

Done

Demand It

Perfection

Spoiler Alert!

A Fan

A Fair Point

Tagged:

Related Posts