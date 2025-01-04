Lord of the Rings Fans Shocked to Discover Major Legolas Detail Over 20 Years Later

The Lord of the Rings movies from Peter Jackson — 2001’s The Fellowship of the Ring, 2002’s The Two Towers, and 2003’s The Return of the King — may be over two decades old, but they remain cherished and talked about to this day. This is partially because the IP hasn’t had much of consequence since then, but also because of how high-quality the film adaptations are. Of course, the source material from J.R.R. Tolkien, the greatest high fantasy work in history, helps quite a bit.

One of the things many Lord of the Rings fans appreciate about the trilogy of movies are the many great details Jackson sprinkled, almost all of which pay tremendous homage to the original books. There are so many great — often smaller — details that many can be missed as a result.

Decades later, many Lord of the Rings fans are only now noticing — and learning — that in the movies Legolas walks on top of the snow while the rest of the fellowship walks through the snow. This is also true in the books. The Reddit post highlighting this detail has proven quite popular, suggesting many other hardcore fans seemingly did not know about this detail either.

Many of the comments on the post though are filled with fans surprised so many never noticed this detail, which is not just apparent in the movies, but is pulled straight from the books as well.

“Been watching these movies for 24 years and I literally never noticed that before,” reads one of the comments on the post above. “My goodness. I never noticed this detail in the movie. This is very cool,” adds a second comment.

Meanwhile, a third comment reads: “Small? How people can miss it? It’s one of very first things we discussed with friends after leaving the cinema. I thought it’s so obvious and profound that everyone spot it right away. I mean the difference how he walks through the snow comparing to others is huge?”

Of course, if many hardcore fans of the series missed this detail, then it is safe to assume many more casual fans missed this detail. Those very familiar with Legolas and the lore surrounding the character won’t be surprised though.

