Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu Trailer Tease Finally Reveals Actual Footage

During the Super Bowl, Star Wars fans were eagerly anticipating the first official trailer for the upcoming film, The Mandalorian & Grogu. Instead, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company released a tease that had no actual footage from the movie and was actually just a parody of former Budweiser commercials that would air during the big game. Naturally, the backlash was swift, with the decision creating confusion and even worry that the movie didn’t actually have anything worth seeing. The heat generated by all that uproar has culminated in what fans actually wanted to see: new The Mandalorian & Grogu footage finally being released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first piece of news to make a note of is that Lucasfilm will release the full trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu tomorrow, Tuesday, February 17. To reveal this, they’ve debuted a teaser for the trailer that actually includes footage from the new movie. Naturally, the tease has footage of the two title characters, including an expected comedic bit where Grogu is pressing buttons on their new ship. The footage also offers a tease of other characters in the film, including a squadron of rebel fighters.

Play video

Though only fifteen seconds long, this teaser immediately has an impact on the excitement that fans have for The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Super Bowl spot for the film was anticipated because it would have marked the first look at the movie since a teaser was released back in September; when it failed to reveal anything meaningful about the actual movie, the derision was swift. It could very well have always been the plan that the full trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu would be released this week, but given how quickly Disney doubled down on their Super Bowl plans, it could just as well be a major adjustment in the face of criticism.

That said, the brief footage revealed in the trailer tease is enough to get fans really excited. The opening seconds reveal the type of shot that Lucasfilm has become incredibly fond of in recent years with a squadron of ships flying forward against a grim horizon. In contrast to the similar shot from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though, the image has Rebel Alliance fighters in the sky this time, both X-Wings and a Y-Wing. This, followed by the reveal of an R2 unit, seems to imply that the titular Mandalorian may well be working alongside the new Republic in the face of the Empire’s defeat.

The primary point of contention for Star Wars fans with how The Mandalorian & Grogu has been marketed so far is that there has yet to be a compelling reason given for why anyone should go see the film. A major safeguard kept back about the movie as of yet is that the narrative remains under lock and key. Despite The Mandalorian previously wrapping up in a way that indicated a satisfactory conclusion for the two characters, the movie is arriving all the same. Lucasfilm further faces an uphill battle given that audiences have only seen these characters on the small screen so far, with the action and production values for The Mandalorian series specfiically designed to emulate the movies. As a result, the potential for some audience members not wanting to see “a TV show in a movie theater” is something the marketing for the movie will have to repel, and quickly. Luckily the full trailer arrives tomorrow, and it could finally change that.