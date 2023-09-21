Marvel's Ben Mendelsohn Opens Up About Getting Killed Off in the MCU

Ben Mendelsohn is a little bummed that he won't get to carry on the role of Talos in future installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor, speaking on Marvel Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, admitted that he will miss working with the cast and crew that shaped his Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion experience, as well as the way fans experience and interact with the MCU, which is obviously different from almost anything else currently going on in Hollywood. Mendelsohn, one of the most in-demand villains in Hollywood, also got to play a different type of role in Talos, which likely shapes his affection for the part and the character.

The Assembled special tees up The Marvels, the studio's next movie, and the direct sequel to Captain Marvel, by giving some insight into the Secret Invasion series. At one point early on, Fury is even compared to Captain Marvel, noting that he's human, unlike her, and so while he has his own abilities, the storytelling possibilities and restrictions are different.

"I'm going to miss this one; I'm going to miss it a lot," Mendelsohn said. "I'm going to miss the degree to which this is in people's hearts. I'm going the people that a lot of the audience don't see, who make up the real experience and what it is to do these things -- people I work with every day. And I'm going to miss being on-set with Sam."

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Both Secret Invasion and Marvel Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+.