The Marvels Final Trailer to Release During Monday Night Football

Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Charges and the New York Jets will include the final trailer for The Marvels. The sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel soars into theaters on November 10th, which is only a few short weeks away, which means it's time for Disney to ramp up its marketing machine for the Marvel Studios production. Disney has made a habit of premiering trailers for some of its biggest Marvel and Star Wars projects on Monday Night Football, and halftime of the Chargers vs. Jets is no exception.

"Tonight, experience the final trailer for #TheMarvels during Monday Night Football on @ESPN and @ABCNetwork," a tweet from the Marvel Studios official Twitter account reads. "#TheMarvels arrives in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/AzHO2t7bWM" The Marvels will be a team-up movie featuring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, as they take on a new threat to the cosmos. Fans got to meet both Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau on Disney+, with Iman Vellani playing Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris portraying a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision.

The Marvels makes Fandango's Most Anticipated Movies for holiday season

The final results of Fandango's 2023 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey had The Marvels in first place, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in second place, with Wonka coming in third. There was also a Top 10 for movies that are going to be purchased digitally on platforms such as Vudu, with The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in their same first and second places, with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes leapfrogging Wonka to take the third spot.

The first official clip for The Marvels features our three heroes sparring with a group of Kree Soldiers inside the Khan family household. One of the big subplots of The Marvels has to do with Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau switching places whenever one of them uses their powers. As Monica explained in a trailer, their powers have become "entangled."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.