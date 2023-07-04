The Marvels Merch Might Have Spoiled Surprising MCU Romance for Captain Marvel

The next film due out from Marvel Studios is The Marvels, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel. The picture is set to serve as a major expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic storytelling, following Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and her friends as they travel to planets far and wide. On one of those planets, Danvers herself might find true love in the form of her comic-accurate husband Prince Yan.

Given the release of the film is now just over four months away, the marketing for the picture will begin to crank up with one of the major pieces of that marketing coming in the form of consumer products. Some toys being released in support of The Marvels have found their way online, suggesting Danvers will have a role as "Princess Carol" opposite Park Seo-joon's Prince Yan.

THE MARVELS LLEGARA A MCDONALDS



Se revelaron las figuras que tendrá McDonalds en su cajita feliz 🍔🍟 próximamente



▪️Princesa Carol#TheMarvels #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/hQn8p6oI4y — Captain Marvel Vzla (@CaptMarvelVzla) June 28, 2023

Within the comic book source material, Danvers agrees to get married to Yan for political reasons, allowing Yan to choose the partner he wants to marry instead of being forced into an arranged marriage. To date, the character has only appeared in two Marvel comics meaning Marvel Studios and the filmmakers behind The Marvels are likely taking sizable creative freedoms with the character's live-action debut.

The film's full synopsis can be found below.

"In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'" "The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells."

The Marvels hits theaters November 10th.