Did The Marvels Trailer Just Reveal Binary?

The final trailer for The Marvels has arrived, giving fans their final glimpse at the Captain Marvel sequel before its theatrical release later this week. The trailer itself is packed to the brim with action, featuring the eponymous Marvels as they face off against Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn across all of space and time. The trailer even features a sneak peek at one of the MCU's newest heroes, a surprise inclusion released in the teaser's final moments.

As Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) looks on, a mysterious character—superhero suit and all—stands up from a resting position and walks off-screen. The suit is entirely new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's one recognizable enough to instantly match to a character from the Marvel source material.

Who is Binary?

The scarlet and white suit would seem to suggest Binary is being added to the ensemble of The Marvels at some point during its run time. Though it's possible the origins of the character are changed for the film, Binary is both a superhero name used by Carol Danvers throughout the 1980s and the name of a Danvers clone. Most recently, instead of Danvers becoming Binary, a clone of the Avenger was created and became the standalone superhero, making it so both Captain Marvel and Binary were active at the same time.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.