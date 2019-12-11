The Matrix 4 Release Date Is The Same As John Wick 4

Earlier today Warner Bros. Pictures announced the official release date for the upcoming fourth Matrix movie, a film that will reunite stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss along with director Lana Wachowski. The currently untitled film is set for the faraway release date of May 21, 2021. Oftentimes when studios plant flags this far in advance with movie release dates the movie is the only thing on the horizon at that point, sometimes there are other flags there. That is very much the case with The Matrix 4, which will open opposite none other than the other major 2021 vehicle for Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4.

Following the stellar opening weekend box office of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate wasted no time confirming that a follow-up would arrive on May 21, 2021. John Wick 3 went on to become the highest grossing in the action franchise, earning more than $326 million at the worldwide box office, meaning that the fourth Wick movie will likely not budge from this release date given its previous success. Should neither of these movies change their release dates and maintain their May 21, 2021 release date (this is an incredibly unlikely event), it will give star Keanu Reeves not only two movies he’s starring in opening on the same day but each of the movies will be the fourth in a franchise.

It’s not very common for actors to appear in multiple movies opening on the same day, it does happen but overall is pretty rare. The most recent instance of this occurring was on March 17, 2017 when Beauty and the Beast and T2 Trainspotting opened, both of which starred Ewan McGregor. Coincidentally enough, two weeks before this it happened again with Logan and indie comedy Table 19 both opening on March 3, 2017 and both starring Stephen Merchant. There are other examples of this occurring (primarily with a live action and animated movie that happen to open on the same day, like Jonah Hill with 22 Jump Street and How to Train Your Dragon 2 on June 12, 2014), but for an actor to appear in two live-action movies, both of which are in the same genre and which are the fourth in their series, is an anomaly.

