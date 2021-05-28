CinemaCon Confirms August 2021 Convention, Announces Studios Participating

✖

Back in November of 2020 CinemaCon confirmed that the 2021 event was being delayed from the spring to summer, taking place from August 23 through 26 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. In an announcement today the convention confirmed that this year's event is still on for those dates while also announcing what studios will be in attendance. According to The Hollywood Reporter Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony and Universal will all be present along with MGM/United Artists Releasing and Lionsgate. 2020's CinemaCon was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with Sony having skipped out on it back in 2019 this will mark their first appearance in three years.

“Having been sidelined by the pandemic in 2020, CinemaCon is gearing up for its most important outing to date," a statement from the National Association of Theatre Owners reads. "Plans to celebrate our 10th edition last year may have been scuttled, but now it’s time to get back to business. We are excited to be ramping up our efforts so the industry can gather, allowing us to do what we do best in celebrating the moviegoing experience. We continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation from a global perspective,” the note continued. “Our priority is to create a safe environment for all attendees, following the health and safety protocols set forth by the state of Nevada and the city of Las Vegas.”

CinemaCon's official website touts the event has including "exclusive Hollywood product presentations debuting a slate of upcoming films, to must-see premiere feature screenings, to the biggest stars, producers and directors, CinemaCon will jumpstart the excitement and buzz that surrounds the summer season (and beyond) at the box office."

It continues, "The CinemaCon schedule will be broad, diverse, educational and fun, and will feature the largest cinema trade show in the world. It will appeal to and attract all facets of the international motion picture theater industry—exhibition, distribution, marketing, publicity and advertising, internet and social media and of course, the theater equipment and concessions manufacturers and dealers who will showcase the latest technological advances and innovative concession offerings at the trade show."

With this year's event not being held until the end of August, studios won't have the opportunity to show off their summer blockbuster slate. Movies that could be spotlighted at the event are could include Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, Halloween Kills, and Top Gun: Maverick. Check back here for new details on CinemaCon 2021 as we learn them.