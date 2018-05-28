‘The Matrix’ 4K Blu-ray is Cheaper Than Ever

The Matrix finally got the 4K Blu-ray remaster that it deserved. This is the first remaster of the film in nearly 15 years, and the 4K UHD release was done with a new scan of the original camera negative under the supervision of the film’s director of photography, Bill Pope. The set also includes a Blu-ray disc that was remastered from the new 4K scan. Apparently, the transfer was extremely well done and the final product looks fantastic.

Additional features include Dolby Vision HDR that “dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen – frame by frame”. Both the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray discs will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remix as well.

If that sounds good enough for you to consider buying the movie again, you’ll be happy to know that The Matrix UHD edition is available on Amazon right now for $24.99, which is 22% off the list price and an all-time low. Not surprisingly, the title is on backorder, but you can order it now with the discount. The next batch is set to ship out on June 4th.

The special features for The Matrix 4K Blu-ray set include:

• Written Introduction by the Wachowskis

• “Philosopher” Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur

• “Critics” Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson

• “Cast & Crew” Commentary by Carrie-Anne Moss, Zach Staenberg and John Gaeta

• “Composer” Commentary by Don Davis with Music Only Track

• The Matrix Revisited

• Follow the White Rabbit

• Take the Red Pill

• Marilyn Manson “Rock is Dead” Music Video

• Teaser Trailer

• Theatrical Trailer

At this point, there’s no word on whether the rest of The Matrix trilogy will get the same 4K treatment. Getting the whole series update in one go was probably too much to ask for, but there’s no way that Warner Bros. won’t deliver at some point down the line. Stay tuned.

