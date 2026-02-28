The Matrix 5 Finally Gets a Positive Update (but Don’t Hold Your Breath)

As sci-fi franchises go, there’s nothing quite like The Matrix. The 1999 film was a massive success and not only pushed the boundaries of and redefined the genre but kicked off a successful and influential franchise as well. The fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, was released in 2021, and while it wasn’t exactly a box office smash, a fifth film was announced to be in development with Drew Goddard set to write and direct. Now, we’re finally getting our first real update about the film and while it’s a good one, fans might not want to get too excited just yet.

Speaking with Screen Rant Goddard, whose new movie Project Hail Mary hits theaters March 20th, said that The Matrix 5 is “still the works” but clarified that by in the works, he means that he’s still writing it and he isn’t sure how long that will take.

“I’m in my writing cave writing,” Goddard said. “I don’t know how long I’ll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I’ll have news to share.”

The Matrix 5 Might Just Be Worth Waiting For

While it sounds like even though it’s still happening, just not anytime soon, the fifth Matrix movie might just be worth the wait. While there was a lot of hype around The Matrix Resurrections, the movie is widely considered to be a flop. The film failed to recoup its production budget at the box office and was widely criticized for leaning too much into nostalgia and featuring underwhelming action unlike the spectacle of the earlier films. With Goddard signed on for the fifth, it will mark the first The Matrix film to not involve either of the Wachowski sisters in direct creative roles. That decision — specifically the addition of someone new to the franchise — could be just what it needs to get things back on track with a fresh approach.

There’s also the idea that Goddard is potentially taking his time to craft his story. By not giving away a set timeline or deadline, it suggests that he is likely to give The Matrix 5 its due. Given that there is likely to be a good amount of pressure for the fifth film to perform well, Goddard prioritizing the work rather than a deadline is a strong indicator that work is going into the project to do things right rather than fast — which is something that fans of the franchise should appreciate, particularly if the result is a good, return to form film for the beloved series.

While The Matrix 5 is still in development, movie fans can check out Goddard’s next film, Project Hail Mary, in theaters on March 20th.

