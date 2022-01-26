The Matrix Resurrections Home Video Details Revealed

Last month saw the release of The Matrix Resurrections, with many fans of the franchise opting to check out the experience on the big screen, even though it was also made available to stream the same day it hit theaters thanks to HBO Max. With its theatrical run coming to an end and it no longer being made available to stream, fans will be able to check out the sequel when it comes to physical media in March. The Matrix Resurrections is currently available for Premium Digital Ownership, while its 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD debut will be on March 8th.

The film is described, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

Special features on the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray are as follows:

The film features the return of stars Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise, the John Wick franchise) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix franchise, TV’s Jessica Jones). The film also stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Candyman, the Aquaman franchise), Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

While many fans of the franchise were excited to see familiar faces again, we shouldn’t expect this new film to kick off a new series of adventures, with producer James McTeigue revealing last month that the film wasn’t meant to ignite a series expansion.

“I think, at the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy,” McTeigue shared with Collider in December. “But I think the film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!