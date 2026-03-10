The MCU’s Sentry Actor Gives Avengers: Doomsday Cameo Update That Should Ease Fans’ Biggest Concern

Sentry actor Lewis Pullman has (hopefully) eased some concerns about Avengers: Doomsday. After debuting in Thunderbolts* as Bob, aka Sentry, aka the Void, and establishing himself as one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes, Pullman will continue his role as part of the New Avenger s z in this December’s Doomsday, where he’ll once again be alongside the likes of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and David Harbour’s Red Guardian. This time, though, they’ll be joined by a couple of dozen more MCU heroes.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is already incredibly expansive, with actors from the original Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the Black Panther franchise, Fox’s X-Men, and more corners of the Marvel universe all coming together to take on Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). That’s both an exciting promise and a potential flaw, because with so many returning faces, it could just be too focused on being a cameo-filled exercise in nostalgia and fan service. In an interview with Esquire, Pullman offered reassurances that it is not just a cameo-fest, and that everyone gets to shine:

“Every character has their moment that builds the dimensions of them. The Russo brothers did that so well. They do not want anyone just sitting in the background. They really took to heart the responsibility of having some of the best actors in the world all together. There’s a lot of really exciting pair-ups that happen. A lot of fans will be really excited. It’s so fun to dream about. What if A and B would work together? Would B and D would work together? You get to see a lot of those fantasies come into fruition.”

Lewis Pullman’s Promise Is Exciting For Avengers: Doomsday

Different heroes coming together is an exciting part of these movies, but it does need to be done right. In recent years, we’ve seen the MCU increasingly rely on cameos and bringing actors back in order to help boost the box office (see: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Deadpool & Wolverine), but without strong enough character and story work underpinning them. The stories have lived to serve the cameos, rather than the other way around.

It still remains to be seen just how much Doomsday can avoid feeling like it relies too heavily on nostalgia. That’s already baked into what it’s doing, with even Chris Evans coming back as Steve Rogers, just a few years after retiring from the MCU. But the Russo Brothers have shown with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame that they can deliver when it comes to these epic team-up movies, and juggle their expansive casts in a way that gives each actor and character a moment in the spotlight that serves the story and justifies their inclusion.

Even those were different beasts to Doomsday, because they were more of an organic continuation of (and conclusion to) the Infinity Saga, and while they were reliant on heroes coming together, they weren’t reliant on bringing people back. That means Doomsday will have to work even harder in order to payoff all of these returning stars and ensure those comebacks are truly earned, but Pullman’s comments are a very encouraging sign for the movie getting that balance right.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th, 2026.

