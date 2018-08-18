‘The Meg’ Loses Top Spot at the Box Office to ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

The Meg to a big bite from the box office in its opening weekend, but even Jason Statham‘s latest hit can’t hold back the debut of Crazy Rich Asians.

Crazy Rich Asians will dethrone The Meg at the top of the box office this weekend. The film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Awkwafina, and Michelle Yeoh and has already earned $16 million and is expected to reach about $22 million before the weekend is over.

In its second weekend, The Meg will earn $19 million from 4,118 locations for a second place finish. The shark movie earned $45 million in its opening weekend and $154 million at the international box office so far.

Also opening this weekend is Mile 22, the latest film starring Mark Wahlberg. The film is expected to open to $14 million from 3,520 locations. Wahlberg plays a member of an elite CIA team. Lauren Cohan and Ronda Rousey co-star.

After four weeks, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout falls to fourth place. The film is expected to earn another $10 million, which will bring its domestic total to $183 million. The film has earned $463 million globally.

Christopher Robin is headed into fifth place with another $9 million, bringing the domestic box office total of Disney’s live-action Winnie the Pooh movie to about $69 million.

Alpha will open to approximately $10 million after earning $3.6 million on Friday. The movie stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as a boy who befriends a wolf during the Ice Age, essentially serving as an origin story for the relationship between man and man’s best friend. The film also stars Leonor Varela and Jens Hulten and is directed by Albert Hughes.

Rounding out the top ten this week are BlacKkKlansman, Slender Man, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Keep reading to see how the top ten films at the box office this weekend stack up.

1. Crazy Rich Asians

Opening Weekend

Friday: $7 million

Weekend: $22.4 million

Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. Thrust into the spotlight, Rachel must now contend with jealous socialites, quirky relatives and something far, far worse — Nick’s disapproving mother.

Crazy Rich Asians is adapted from the novel written by Kevin Kwan. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh.

2. The Meg

Week Two

Friday: $5.8 million

Weekend: $19.8 million

Total: 82.4 million

A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat — a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, based on the book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The film stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, and Cliff Curtis.

3. Mile 22

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.2 million

Weekend: $13.9 million

CIA operative James Silva leads a small but lethal paramilitary team on an urgent and dangerous mission. They must transport a foreign intelligence asset from an American embassy in Southeast Asia to an airfield for extraction — a distance of 22 miles. Silva and the soldiers soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset.

Mile 22 is directed by Peter Berg, written by Lea Carpenter with story by credits for Carpenter and Graham Roland, and stars Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, Ronda Rousey.

4. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Week Four

Friday: $3 million

Weekend: $10.8 million

Total: $181 million

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions. Arms dealer John Lark and a group of terrorists known as the Apostles plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack on the Vatican, Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia. When the weapons go missing, Ethan and his crew find themselves in a desperate race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

5. Christopher Robin

Week Three

Friday: $2.7 million

Weekend: $9.6 million

Total: $67.6 million

Christopher Robin — now a family man living in London — receives a surprise visit from his old childhood pal, Winnie-the-Pooh. With Christopher’s help, Pooh embarks on a journey to find his friends — Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo. Once reunited, the lovable bear and the gang travel to the big city to help Christopher rediscover the joy of life.

Christopher Robin is a live-action film inspired by Disney’s Winnie the Pooh franchise. The film stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character alongside Hayley Atwell, as well as the voices of Jim Cummings and Brad Garrett.

6. Alpha

Opening Weekend

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $9.4 million

Young Keda tries to survive alone in the wilderness after he’s left for dead during his first hunt with his Cro-Magnon tribe. He soon forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, Keda and the wolf must now trek through a harsh and unforgiving landscape to make it home before winter.

Alpha is directed by Albert Hughes from a screenplay by Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt, based on a story by Hughes. The film stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, and Jens Hultén.

7. BlacKkKlansman

Week Two

Friday: $2 million

Weekend: $6.8 million

Total: $22 million

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero. It’s the early 1970s, and Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) is the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Determined to make a name for himself, Stallworth bravely sets out on a dangerous mission: infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. The young detective soon recruits a more seasoned colleague, Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver), into the undercover investigation of a lifetime. Together, they team up to take down the extremist hate group as the organization aims to sanitize its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream. Produced by the team behind the Academy-Award winning Get Out.

8. Slender Man

Week Two

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $20 million

Small-town best friends Hallie, Chloe, Wren and Katie go online to try and conjure up the Slender Man — a tall, thin, horrifying figure whose face has no discernible features. Two weeks later, Katie mysteriously disappears during a class trip to a historic graveyard. Determined to find her, the girls soon suspect that the legend of the Slender Man may be all too real.

Slender Man is directed by Sylvain White and written by David Birke, based on the character created by Victor Surge. The film stars Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, Jaz Sinclair and Annalise Basso, with Javier Botet.

9. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Week Six

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.6 million

Total: $153.8 million

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.

10. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Week Five

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.4 million

Total: $111.2 million

In 1979 young Donna, Tanya and Rosie graduate from Oxford University — leaving Donna free to embark on a series of adventures throughout Europe. On her journeys, she makes the acquaintances of Harry, Bill and Sam — the latter whom she falls in love with, but he’s also the man who breaks her heart. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter, Sophie, dreams of renovating a taverna while reuniting with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again stars Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, Andy García, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Cher, and Meryl Streep.