The Movie Critic: Quentin Tarantino's Final Movie to Start Production This Fall

Quentin Tarantino's tenth — and possibly final — movie is officially on the way. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Tarantino has written and is prepping to direct a new film titled The Movie Critic. Production on The Movie Critic is expected to begin sometime this fall, and the film does not yet have a distributor. Sony is being considered a frontrunner to buy The Movie Critic due to Tarantino's existing relationship with the studio, including on his most recent film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Movie Critic is believed to be set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center. This has led to some speculation that the film could be about legendary movie critic Pauline Kael, who wrote for The New Yorker from 1968 until her retirement in 1991. Tarantino has previously expressed a reverence for Kael, including in the 2018 documentary What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael.

What will Quentin Tarantino's final movie be?

Tarantino has been uniquely open about his tenure as a director, arguing that he wanted to make ten films or retire by the time he turns 60 years old. Counting the two Kill Bill films as a single entry, Tarantino has made nine films thus far, and will turn 60 later this month. He had previously teased that his tenth film could range from a horror film to a reboot of Reservoir Dogs to an R-rated Star Trek entry.

"If you think about the idea of all the movies telling one story and each film is like a train boxcar connected to each other, this one would sort of be the big show-stopping climax of it all," Tarantino explained in a 2019 interview. "And I could imagine that the 10th one would be a little more epilogue-y."

"I want to stop at a certain point," Tarantino told Playboy in 2012. "Directors don't get better as they get older. Usually the worst films in their filmography are those last four at the end. I am all about my filmography, and one bad film f—s up three good ones. I don't want that bad, out-of-touch comedy in my filmography, the movie that makes people think, 'Oh man, he still thinks it's 20 years ago.' When directors get out-of-date, it's not pretty."

What do you think of the first details surrounding Quentin Tarantino's next, and maybe last, movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!