Kill Bill Star Calls on Quentin Tarantino to Make Vol. 3

Quentin Tarantino has claimed that he will only be directing one more film in his career, with Kill Bill star Vivica A. Fox calling on him to make a third film in the series. While Fox's character was killed in the debut film, various rumors speculating about what a third film could explore would center around the daughter she left behind when she was killed seeking revenge against Beatrix (Uma Thurman) for killing her mother, which would surely continue Fox's character's legacy. The nature of the films, however, has allowed for flashbacks, so even if her character is dead in the present, there's a chance that Fox could reprise her role.

"People are hungry," Fox shared with Variety of a third film. "Quentin, let's go!"

She continued, "I've been waiting ... They said it's going to be my daughter growing up. I know he'll figure out some kind of way...maybe I'll be in a flashback. I'd love to work Quentin again and I'd love to work with Uma again. It was a lot of training."

Fox even went on to share that she's still hoping to see Zendaya take on the role of her daughter, having already established herself as an immensely talented performer.

"Zendaya... she's beautiful, she's amazing. She's winning Emmys," Fox endorsed. "We'd have to fit it in her schedule. She's killing the game."

This isn't the first time Fox has supported Zendaya taking on the role, with Zendaya herself having previously reacted to Fox's casting wishes.

"I saw that!" Zendaya shared with Empire Magazine about Fox's remarks back in 2021. "I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she's incredible and I'm very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it's just an idea. The Internet kinda takes things and runs with it."

Making a third film seem all the more enticing is that Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke would also make an appropriate fit to play an adult version of her character's daughter, allowing Hawke to carry on her mother's cinematic legacy. Hawke previously worked with Tarantino for a small role in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

"There are always rumors about that," Hawke shared with The Guardian in 2021 about taking on the coveted role. "Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He'll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I've known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to."

