Quentin Tarantino Not Ruling Out a Horror Movie for His Final Project

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has offered audiences a number of boundary-pushing films, none of which hold back when it comes to unsettling subject matter. Whether he be depicting shoot outs or kung fu combat, the filmmaker has spilled buckets of blood across movie screens since his debut film Reservoir Dogs in 1992. His ninth and most recent film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, includes multiple genuinely frightening sequences, leading audiences to wonder if he’d ever make a full-length horror film. With the filmmaker having previously confirmed he only aims to make 10 films, he admitted he isn’t ruling out tackling a horror project for his final feature.

“If I come up with a terrific horror film story, I will do that as my tenth movie,” Tarantino shared during a recent interview. “I love horror movies. I would love to do a horror film. And I do actually think that the Spahn Ranch sequence is the closest to a horror sequence, because I do think it’s vaguely terrifying. And I didn’t even quite realize how good we did it, frankly, to tell you the truth, until my editor told me.”

In the sequence, Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth finds himself at a ranch with mysterious people, leading him to wonder if they have sinister motivations. The tension of the sequence evokes similarities to an iconic horror movie that also features characters exploring a house in hopes of finding answers.

“[My editor told me,] ‘The Spahn Ranch sequence is a horror film,’” the filmmaker expressed. “‘Oh, really? It’s good? It’s working?’ He goes, ‘No, no, no, Quentin, you don’t understand. It’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre with a budget. It’s like Brad Pitt is walking into The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It’s fucking terrifying.’ I go, ‘Wow, I’m glad! Really?!’ Because I hadn’t seen anything. And when I look at it, I think, ‘Yeah, this is sorta like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ which is about as good a compliment as you can make.”

Tarantino is no stranger to embracing genre influences, with 2007’s Grindhouse seeing him collaborate with Robert Rodriguez to deliver two entirely different narratives, though the unique nature of the endeavor might make some audiences reluctant to call Tarantino’s segment, “Death Proof,” its own feature film.

Image courtesy of Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images