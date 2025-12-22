The Odyssey Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Greek Epic

Christopher Nolan has never been one to play it safe, but his latest venture might be his biggest gamble yet. Fresh off the absolute dominance of Oppenheimer, the filmmaker is leaving the 20th century behind to tackle the oldest story in Western literature. The Odyssey has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement, generating buzz primarily for its massive A-list roster. The production has enlisted Matt Damon to play the lead role of Odysseus, with Tom Holland stepping in as his son, Telemachus. The supporting lineup is equally star-studded, featuring major roles for Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. With a release date set for 2026, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the director handles such a departure from his usual sci-fi and historical fare. Now, Universal Pictures has finally pulled back the curtain to reveal exactly how the director intends to translate this foundational myth for modern audiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universal Pictures released the first full trailer for The Odyssey today, offering a stark look at Nolan’s interpretation of the Greek legend. The footage focuses heavily on Matt Damon’s Odysseus in the immediate aftermath of the Trojan War, portraying him as a broken man desperate to return to his family. The trailer is somber and grounded, emphasizing the brutal reality of ancient seafaring with breathtaking shots of practical wooden ships struggling to survive massive tempests in the open ocean.

Play video

The Odyssey preview also explicitly confirms the inclusion of mythical elements, teasing a terrifying encounter with a Cyclops and a shot of a mysterious humanoid figure rising from the ground. These inclusions suggest that while the tone is gritty, the film remains a faithful adaptation of the source material’s supernatural roots.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Will Mix Historical Realism and Fantasy

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The new footage highlights a fascinating evolution in Nolan’s filmmaking approach following the massive success of Oppenheimer. That film proved that the director could captivate global audiences with a strictly historical drama, and the trailer for The Odyssey initially leans into that same sense of tactile realism. The soldiers look more like the war-torn beaches of Dunkirk than a typical fantasy blockbuster, suggesting that Nolan is applying his preference for practical effects and in-camera physics to the ancient world. By grounding the aesthetic in dirt, wood, and salt water, Nolan appears to be building a believable world where the fantastical elements will feel all the more intrusive and terrifying when they finally appear.

This shift into high fantasy territory marks a significant departure for a director who has spent his career explaining the impossible through science or psychology. In films like Inception and Interstellar, Nolan used complex theoretical concepts to ground his visual spectacles, but The Odyssey forces him to confront magic directly. The presence of monsters and deities underlines the most fantastical elements Nolan has ever explored, requiring him to balance his rigorous logic with the dreamlike nature of mythology. For instance, the movie stars Zendaya as Athena and Charlize Theron as the sorceress Circe, who play major roles in Odysseus’s story.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Which mythical creature are you most excited to see adapted by Christopher Nolan? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!