The Official Blockbuster Eyeshadow Palette Features 12 Movie Shades

Unless you live in Bend, Oregon, the magic of going into a Blockbuster Video on a Friday night to search for a movie to rent is long gone. However (and we can't believe we're saying this), you can now capture a bit of that nostalgia on your face thanks to this Blockbuster Eyeshadow Palette.

That's right, the Blockbuster eyeshadow palette is an officially licensed thing that actually exists. In fact, you can order it here at Hot Topic for only $13.52 (20% off), which is equivalent to the price of a few rentals - and the inevitable late fees.

The Blockbuster eyeshadow palette includes 12 shades with colors that are inspired by the movie categories in Blockbuster Video stores. So, depending on your mood, you can customize your look for New Releases, Adventure, Classics, Drama, Family, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Fantasy, Cartoon, Horror, Action, or Television. It's like trying to decide on that Friday night rental...almost.

What's more, the entire palette is wrapped up in a case that looks like a Blockbuster rental complete with mirror.

Again, you can grab the Blockbuster palette here at Hot Topic on sale while it lasts. We're going to assume that it will sell out pretty quickly, so grab one while you can.

If you want to take the Blockbuster nostalgia even further, you might want to check out The Last Blockbuster documentary or play The Blockbuster Party Game ($12.97). Indeed, it's nice to know that even with Netflix and Disney+ taking over the world, Blockbuster isn't completely dead just yet.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.