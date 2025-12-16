The Only DC Movies Left on Netflix Are About to Leave the Service

There have been times where Netflix has been something of a hub for DC movies, with several of the company’s films on the service at the same time. That might be even truer in the future if the Warner Bros. sale to Netflix goes through (we’ve got a long way to go before anything really happens on that front). For now, there are just a couple of DC films available to stream on Netflix, with most of the live-action comic adaptations over on HBO Max. However, in a couple of weeks, Netflix will be losing even those titles.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Netflix recently released its list of movies and TV shows exiting the service in January, and the only two DC movies currently on the service appeared on the list. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle are both set to leave on January 1st, which means the final day to watch them will be on December 31st. This is especially surprising in the case of the Aquaman sequel, as it was just recently added to Netflix’s lineup.
The newsletter for January that revealed the exiting DC titles also included the full list of incoming movies and shows next month. There were not DC films on that list, so there isn’t an influx of DC on the way to Netflix any time soon.
Leaving Netflix in January
Those two movies from DC are, unfortunately, just a couple titles on the long list of things exiting Netflix at the turn of the new year. January 1st will see dozens of popular titles exit the service, including hits like Baby Driver, Kung Fu Panda, and all six seasons of Lost.
You can check out the full list of January 1st Netflix departures below.
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Baby Driver
Blue Beetle
Blue Crush
Blue Streak
Captain Phillips
Clear and Present Danger
Coach Carter
Crazy Rich Asians
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dreamgirls
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Ghost
The Goonies
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
How to Be Single
I Love You, Man
Isn’t It Romantic
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Life of the Party
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Martian
The Mask
Meet Joe Black
Ocean’s 8
Runaway Bride
Scarface
Star Trek
Star Trek Beyond
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Taxi Driver
Training Day
Zero Dark Thirty
Which of these are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!