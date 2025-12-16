The Only DC Movies Left on Netflix Are About to Leave the Service

There have been times where Netflix has been something of a hub for DC movies, with several of the company’s films on the service at the same time. That might be even truer in the future if the Warner Bros. sale to Netflix goes through (we’ve got a long way to go before anything really happens on that front). For now, there are just a couple of DC films available to stream on Netflix, with most of the live-action comic adaptations over on HBO Max. However, in a couple of weeks, Netflix will be losing even those titles.

Netflix recently released its list of movies and TV shows exiting the service in January, and the only two DC movies currently on the service appeared on the list. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle are both set to leave on January 1st, which means the final day to watch them will be on December 31st. This is especially surprising in the case of the Aquaman sequel, as it was just recently added to Netflix’s lineup.

The newsletter for January that revealed the exiting DC titles also included the full list of incoming movies and shows next month. There were not DC films on that list, so there isn’t an influx of DC on the way to Netflix any time soon.

Leaving Netflix in January

Those two movies from DC are, unfortunately, just a couple titles on the long list of things exiting Netflix at the turn of the new year. January 1st will see dozens of popular titles exit the service, including hits like Baby Driver, Kung Fu Panda, and all six seasons of Lost.

You can check out the full list of January 1st Netflix departures below.

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Baby Driver

Blue Beetle

Blue Crush

Blue Streak

Captain Phillips

Clear and Present Danger

Coach Carter

Crazy Rich Asians

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dreamgirls

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Ghost

The Goonies

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

How to Be Single

I Love You, Man

Isn’t It Romantic

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Life of the Party

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Mask

Meet Joe Black

Ocean’s 8

Runaway Bride

Scarface

Star Trek

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

Training Day

Zero Dark Thirty

Which of these are you most disappointed to see leave Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

