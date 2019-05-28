Some Netflix Viewers Claim Horror Movie The Perfection Is Making Them Sick

Generally speaking, horror movies are supposed to make the viewer uncomfortable. In some cases, the discomfort comes from the themes and symbolism in the film while in others it’s the effects, often meant to simulate blood and gore. However, when it comes to Netflix‘s newest horror offering The Perfection, audiences are actually getting sick, claiming on social media that some of the visuals in the film are making them genuinely sick to their stomachs and worse.

In The Perfection, elite cellist Charlotte (Allison Williams) travels to Shanghai for a music competition, meeting up with her former teacher Anton (Steven Webber) as well as the up-and-coming cello prodigy, Lizzie (Logan Browning). After becoming fast friends, the pair head off on a trip into the Chinese countryside and that’s where things start to get gross. An ill Lizzie vomits up bugs and that’s on the mild side of what the characters experience over the course of the film. There are other elements as well, both in terms of plot and visuals and well, while audiences have been eager to check The Perfection out, many have come away feeling truly ill for what they’ve seen.

While there are plenty of viewers who used the term “sick” in a positive sense to describe the film has being good on Twitter, several others noted actual feelings of nausea, migraine, and some vomiting themselves after watching the film. One even went on to outline the plot-related horrors, declaring the real horror to be the film even being made.

Read on for our selection of reactions to The Perfection and, if you think you’re stomach’s strong enough, check it out for yourself. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

How did The Perfection make you feel? Let us know in the comments below.

i actually feel physically sick after watching the perfection, i couldnt take the bugs man, i was about to turn the movie off but im glad i didnt, the ending was good — cheap little office boy (@sendkittens) May 26, 2019

The Perfection. Netflix, what’s wrong with you? Should be ashamed! Child abuse, rape, constant mutilation. Disgusting, sick film not worth anyone’s time. Nauseating ending. The true horror here is that the film was made & those actors wanted in. Difficult to watch throughout. — Lexie Carver (@Lexie_Carver) May 28, 2019

woke up early to watch the perfection before work this morning… literally bout to call in sick lmao that was fucked UPPPP — rico salty (@kylielipclit_) May 27, 2019

Have yall watched The Perfection on Netflix ? Because im sick to make stomach 😭😭🤢 — Kianna ♡ (@OhsoyouKianna) May 27, 2019

I got migraine just by watching The Perfection on netflix. I wanna vomit.😵😵 — Nur Farieshah 🤭 (@pichahuhuhu) May 28, 2019

