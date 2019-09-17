The Princess Bride Remake Has Been Discussed

The Princess Bride may be returning in a new form in the near future. A new Variety profile of Norman Lear, who produced the original The Princess Bride movie. The 97-year-old producer signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment. It’s Sony’s CEO, Tony Vinciquerra, who reveals the interest from unnamed parties in The Princess Bride. “We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,’” Vinciquerra says. “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride. Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

The Princess Bride is the 1987 film based on William Goldman’s 1973 novel of the same name. The story is a fairy tale adventure about Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and her love, Westley (Cary Elwes). After the two are separated, Westley becomes a pirate and, upon returning for Buttercup, the two reunite and embark on an adventure full of colorful characters. The film’s cast also includes Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant and Christopher Guest. The film was a modest success at the box office but went on to become a cult classic beloved for its sincerity, and its distinct sense of humor. Its well-known frame story of a grandfather reading the story to his sick grandson was parodied as the frame story to Once Upon a Deadpool, with Fred Savage reprising his role as the child opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A musical production of The Princess Bride was announced from Disney Theatrical Productions in 2013. “The Princess Bride has proven to be an enduring delight and a beloved favorite to multiple generations,” said Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement at the time of the announcement. “What William Goldman created is first and foremost a celebration of storytelling; what better place to spin that tale than on the stage?” In March of this year, Disney announced the creative team on the project, including composer and lyricist David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit) and writers Bob Martin (The Prom) and Rick Elice (The Cher Show).

What do you think of the idea of someone rebooting The Princess Bride? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments.