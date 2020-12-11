The Prom Trailer Released By Netflix

As many celebrate Thanksgiving and indulge in some turkey, Netflix isn't slowing down in the least, and today released a new trailer for Ryan Murphy's anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom, and it's packing some star power. The Prom is about a young girl named Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) who just wants to go to prom with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). Unfortunately, the PTA flips out (a PTA that includes Alyssa's mom played by Kerry Washington) and cancels it, and that's when a few stars from Broadway come to town to throw a Prom of their own, and it will shake up things in Indiana.

The Broadway stars are brought to life by Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Andrew Rannells, and they are here to throw a prom whether Indiana or the PTA want it or not. Granted, they aren't heading there for completely altruistic reasons, as they also want to get themselves back on the map.

You can check out the trailer above.

"I wanted to make something that was in tradition of the old movie musicals that I grew up loving with my grandmother," Murphy told EW. "I wanted to make something that had the sparkle and the charm and humor of Singin' in the Rain. That's a show business story. It's a look at the inside of the film world, as opposed to The Prom, which looks at the Broadway community, but when you saw the musical on Broadway, it is just full steam ahead and never stops. I loved that quality, because it did feel old-fashioned and modern."

You can find the official description for The Prom below.

"The Prom follows Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) who are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is."

The Prom hits Netflix on December 11th.