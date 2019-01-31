The Rock is Not Ruling out Running for President Sometime in the Future

The Sundance Film Festival is in full swing and actors and filmmakers alike are out there promoting their new projects, including Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. The actor is currently there for Fighting with My Family, the new film he’s featured in as well as producing.

According to IndieWire, Johnson is doing more than discussing the upcoming film. In fact, he teased that there’s still a chance for a presidential run, but not in the next election.

“I’m not ruling it out,” he said, “I’m not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people.”

However, the 2020 election is a little too close, and the action star knows he has a lot to learn.

“I saw Kamala Harris’ speech the other day and thought it was good,” he said. “Just for me, I lack the experience, I lack a lot of things. Certainly not right now.”

“We’re staying in our lane,” he added. “I have a lot of friends who are politicians, many former presidents, senators, former senators. You name it, on every level. While it is extremely flattering that a good amount of people feel that I should run for president, or make a decent president, or not suck at a being president, at the end of the day, I have a tremendous amount of respect for that position.”

Dany Garcia, Johnson’s manager and ex-wife, added that politics are not their current focus. Especially considering how “his global star power” would be altered by “injecting partisanship into his brand.”

“At this point, we’re not in politics, so why leverage this to make our audience feel that?” Garcia explained. However, she’s also open to the possibility in the future.

“If we were committed, we’d move the production company aside and say, ‘This is who we are,’” she said. “We have a relationship with the audience based upon a premise, and that’s why they chose to have a relationship with us. What’s my right to change that premise so that now you suddenly have a political relationship with me? You didn’t choose to have a political relationship. Maybe now they do. But it’s about respecting why you engaged with us.”

While 2020 might not be his year for a presidential campaign, Johnson has plenty of projects coming up. Fighting With My Family is an upcoming biopic directed by Stephen Merchant that will tell the true story of professional wrestler, Paige. In the film, Johnson will be playing himself alongside a cast that features Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn.

The Rock also just wrapped filming Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and will soon begin production on the untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel.

Fighting with My Family will be realized in theaters on February 14.