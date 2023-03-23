The Room's Tommy Wiseau Reveals Trailer for New Directing Project Big Shark

Tommy Wiseau will always be known for creating one of the best worst movies ever made, The Room, and fans of the film have been eager to see his next project. It's been four years since Wiseau first released a trailer for his upcoming movie, Big Shark, and folks were starting to think the film might never see the light of day. Well, good news, Wiseau fans... another trailer for Big Shark is here and the movie is expected to make its debut next month. According to Variety, the new trailer has been seen recently ahead of some screenings of The Room, but this is the first time it has been dropped online. In the words of one of our favorite YouTube comments, "Oh hi, shark!"

Big Shark follows three New Orleans firefighters who work together to protect the city from a big shark. The movie is set to star Wiseau as Patrick, Greg Sestero (Mark from The Room) as Georgie, and Isaiah LaBorde (Cold Moon, Bomb City) as Tim. You can check out the wacky trailer below:

Big Shark will have its debut screening on April 2nd at Cinema 21 in Portland. More screenings are expected to follow with a tentative schedule hosted by Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans (April 28th and 29th), the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco (May 5th and 6th), the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles (June 2nd and 3rd) and the Village East by Angelika in New York City (August 10th, 11th and 12th). Wiseau is expected to appear in person during the self-branded "Pre Premier" screening, and then release the "Official Final Cut Version" of the movie. You can check out a poster for Big Shark below:

