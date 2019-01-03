‘The Secret Life Of Pets 2’ Daisy Trailer Released

The Secret Life of Pets 2 just got a new trailer, introducing fans to an adorable new character named Daisy, brought to life by Tiffany Haddish.

Fans got their first quick glimpse at Daisy in the original trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, but that was just one line and a cut. This time fans get to know her a bit better, and it seems she is a big part of what drives the plot in the early going. Daisy first appears to have some pretty big news for Chloe and Snowball, telling her “what you’re about to hear is the most dramatic thing you’ve ever heard in your life!”

That’s pretty epic alright, and as she explains, later on, she is looking for Captain Snowball (Snowball’s alter-ego). Snowball, of course, says they know him, and Chloe sets in for the show. Daisy explains (at the want of sounding dramatic) that a “poor defenseless animal needs saving.” We then get a shot of a chained up tiger named Hu, who Daisy sees in a cage.

“I need Captain Snowball for a top-secret rescue,” Daisy says, and Snowball is just too excited. He quickly says “well, I gotta go. Nice to meet you uh, what was it again?” Daisy isn’t impressed, saying “Okay, you don’t listen. It’s Daisy.” With a quick “whatever, okay I got to get the due to get the stuff to do the thing” he runs off to put on his costume.

After an “it’s snowtime baby!” he starts to practice his fighting movies, which prompts Daisy to ask Chloe “Uhhhh, is he okay?” Chloe doesn’t miss a beat, saying “Not in any way…no.”

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

So it appears Snowball will likely be leading the other pets in an operation to save Hu, though with Snowball leading the charge, the other animals could very well have to end up saving him.

You can find the official description for the film below.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax).”

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters later this summer.