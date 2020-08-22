The Suicide Squad Star Idris Elba: James Gunn’s DC Movie Is a Graphic Novel Brought to Life

✖

Idris Elba has a slew of hit films under his belt, and the British actor is ready to add another with The Suicide Squad. The star has been attached to the James Gunn film for sometime now, and fans learned who Elba would be playing earlier today at DC FanDome. With the star tapped to play Bloodsport, Elba will have plenty to do in The Suicide Squad, and the actor says the film is like a graphic novel come to life for fans.

The actor opened up a bit about The Suicide Squad during the film's panel for DC FanDome. It was there Elba said this new DC film is filled with insane characters who come together for an even crazier mission.

"The Suicide Squad is just a twisted fantasy of characters," the actor explained. "It’s like a big, massive graphic novel brought to life."

As you can see, Elba is all in for The Suicide Squad given its scale and action. His role as Bloodsport only made Elba more inclined to sink into the project, and he is not the only star who feels that way. After all, The Suicide Squad has a huge cast, and the colorful roster was made public just hours ago.

Clearly, some returning characters were easy to guess like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. Joel Kinnaman will return as Rick Flag while Jai Courtney oversees Captain Boomerang once more. As for the newcomers, you can check out those stars and their respective roles below:

John Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.

Clearly, the character roster for The Suicide Squad is insane, and their combined power would suit any graphic novel. Now, fans just have to wait a bit longer for the movie as Gunn's first step in the DC Universe hits theaters next year.

