The Suicide Squad TV Spot 2 Released by James Gunn

✖

The Suicide Squad's second TV spot has been released online and director James Gunn wants you to know. The New TV Spot doesn't offer very much in the way of new footage - just a couple of shots like Boomerang tossing a boomerang, Idris Elba's Bloodsport using a crazy-looking weapon, and Ratcatcher II having a personal moment with evil alien Starro. Pretty much your typical situation for a James Gunn movie. If you haven't already seen them, make sure you also check out The Suicide Squad TV spot #1 and the official red-band trailer.

The Suicide Squad trailer and previous behind-the-scenes teaser didn't exactly set the world on fire, but that's rarely James Gunn's approach, either. Anyone who followed the director's work on Guardians of the Galaxy knows that he's all about setting the tone and dropping fans into the zany, violent, off-beat worlds he builds, with their slapping throwback soundtracks. Everything you get in The Suicide Squad trailer.

These TV spots are actually relevant (unlike so many others) because Gunn seems to carefully and selectively reveal little character details in each one. You can tell by the way the filmmaker personally drops each new ad and responds to fans watching it on social media, coyly engaging their theories and guesses and rewarding them with acknowledgment for spotting finer details. It's an interactive marketing art that Gunn mastered during his Marvel experience, and with this many characters on the cast, The Suicide Squad has no shortage of new TV spots it can offer over the weeks leading up to release.

So far, The Suicide Squad has already scored the important foothold of creating some viral memes fan-favorite character breakouts - namely, King Shark, who will be voiced by Sylvester Stallone as a surprise casting move by Gunn.

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.