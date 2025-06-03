The Tombstone 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Is Back In Stock

If you’re like me, Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russel and Val Kilmer, ranks in your top five films of all-time, thanks, in large part, to Kilmer’s iconic portrayal of Doc Holliday. His passing back in April certainly piqued interest in the Tombstone 4K Steelbook Blu-ray release which, combined with the popularity of the film, resulted in a quick sellout at launch. If you missed it the first time around, it is currently back in stock here at Walmart and here on Amazon, though the latter had limited stock at the time of writing. Note that Tombstone has been “meticulously remastered and restored” and you can check out the special features and technical specs below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special Features:

The Making of Tombstone

An Ensemble Cast

Making An Authentic Western

The Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Director’s Original Storyboards: O.K. Corral Sequence

Trailers & TV Spots

Technical Specs:

Disc Size: 4K UHD Blu-ray: 66GB / Blu-ray: 50GB

Aspect Ratio: Physical: 2.35:1

4K: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Blu-ray: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Dolby Digital Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

4K: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles

In the movie, Kurt Russell plays U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp, who seeks to make a new life for himself in Tombstone along with his brothers Virgil and Morgan (played by Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton). However, Earp is swiftly brought back into his former life as a lawman thanks to a notorious group of cowboys. In an attempt to bring law to the lawless town, Earp teams up with Doc Holliday and a band of “immortals” to take down the cowboys who are lead by Curly Bill Brocius (Powers Boothe) and Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn). Side note: George P. Cosmatos is officially credited as the director on Tombstone, but it’s widely reported that Kurt Russel essentially ghost-directed it. So, in addition to his brilliant portrayal of Wyatt Earp, fans owe a lot to Russel for making Tombstone the classic that it is.