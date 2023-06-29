The Venture Bros. Movie Blu-ray Is Up For Pre-Order on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After 20 years, The Venture Bros. animated series will come to an end with a feature film that's curiously dubbed The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart. You can check out a sneak peek of the film right here, but if you're looking for answers after the events of Season 7, you'll want to get your pre-order in for the Blu-ray / Digital home video release, which is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart now priced at $29.98.

Special features on The Venture Bros. movie Blu-ray include 'Hodgman and Friends' and 'Creator Commentary / Jackson and Doc Answer Fan Questions'. Look for the Blu-ray to arrive on your doorstep on July 25th.

The last time that Adult Swim fans had the opportunity to see the Venture Bros in action was during season seven, which aired on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim in 2018. In the previous season, the Venture Clan had made their way to the city, encountering some surprising villains, and heroes, as Dean and Hank found themselves growing up. On the villain side of the aisle, The Monarch took on the identity of the "Blue Morpho", pretending to be a crime fighter in an effort to get rid of the competition. The Seventh Season finale had quite a few bombshells to drop, but the biggest involved Hank deciding to vanish into the night, with footage for the upcoming film hinting at Brock searching for Rusty's son.

How to Watch The Venture Bros. Movie

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be releasing on Digital on July 21, and on Blu-ray on July 25. There is no word on if / when the movie will be available to stream on MAX and/or Adult Swim. It will feature a returning cast from the TV series with the likes of James Urbaniak as Dr. Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs. The Monarch. Additional new and returning cast members are Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons as Ben, and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

The Venture Bros. Movie Synopsis

"Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them."