The War Film Harrison Ford Completely Disowned Finally Returns to Streaming – “A Terrible Experience”

Harrison Ford is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but even he has a few credits in his roster he’d rather forget. Two years after his breakout role as Han Solo in George Lucas’ Star Wars and before going on to star in other iconic films like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Blade Runner, Ford starred in a movie that he bluntly described as a “terrible experience,” and it just hit free streaming.

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Hanover Street, director Peter Hyams’s World War II-set romantic war film starring Ford as an American bomber pilot who falls for a married British nurse before being assigned a dangerous mission with her husband, joined Tubi’s free streaming lineup on April 1st, marking a return to streaming after a period of unavailability. Ford has largely disowned the film in the decades since its 1979 release, later stating in an interview, per Far Out Magazine, that Hanover Street “was a terrible experience” and he “hated making that film from start to finish.” Ford added that “they wanted me to promote it, but they wouldn’t show it to me, and I’d never pay to see it.”

Harrison Ford Took the Role in Hanover Street for One Very Particular Reason

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Ford was vocal about his dislike for Hanover Street, but he had a pretty solid reason for signing onto the project. Despite stating that “he hated making that film from start to finish,” he felt compelled to do the project out of a desire to play a romantic lead, a type of role he had not been offered after his early success in American Graffiti and Star Wars. Ford later confirmed that his main “motivation for doing Hanover Street was because I had never kissed a female human being on the screen before,” as “the characters I played were totally sexless, and here was a movie that was being touted as a romance. That was a clear, obvious reason for doing it.”

The movie ultimately didn’t pan out how Ford had been anticipating. He and Hyams “did not get along” throughout the production, and Ford said he doesn’t “even like to think about Hanover Street.” The movie bombed at the box office with just a $3 million box office gross, and while critics gave it a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, Hanover’s 40% audience score is one of the actor’s lowest. In the years that followed, Ford largely remained in rugged, action-heavy roles he’d been attempting to distance himself from, but he did go on to prove his leading-man status in a romantic setting. Beginning in the ‘90s, the actor blended charm with his signature gruff demeanor to play the romantic lead in films like Six Days, Seven Nights, the Sabrina remake, and Regarding Henry, though he is still best recognized as a leading action star.

What’s New on Tubi?

Tubi is something of an underdog when it comes to streaming platforms. The streamer boasts an expansive library of titles that are all streaming completely free, and that lineup grows every month. The beginning of April brought dozens of more movies to Tubi alongside Hanover Street, including comedies like Airplane! and Legally Blonde, dramas such as Goodfellas and Saving Private Ryan, and horror movies like Cabin Fever and the first three Scream movies.

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